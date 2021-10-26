Someone tells Mark Zuckerberg not to do Google himself today





A consortium of 17 media organizations began publishing what they collected from thousands of pages of internal documents provided by Franceshausen, who turned from a product manager to a whistleblower, causing some terrible exposure to Facebook on Monday morning. Occupied the homepage of the top news. Well, it was a plan until the information embargo collapsed on Friday night. NBC News has released its own findings from the Haugens document in response to reporter Brandy Zadrozny’s statement that the New York Times tried to do it 24 hours a day. Early in the afternoon, Times reporter Ryan Mack told other participants via Slack, where a group of journalists were coordinating rollouts, on Facebook, perhaps based on documents obtained prior to the formation of the consortium. It is reported that he has notified that the article will be published. Times’ own report from Congressional staff members.

As Ben Smith of the New York Times mentioned in a column on Sunday, Hogen coordinated a somewhat unusual collaboration in the context of the media, which regularly competes for access and scoops. Providing notes to newsrooms ranging from the Associated Press to Fox Business to Atlantic is Phase 2 for Hogen, who first leaked a large amount of documentation to Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horowitz, as Smith said. It was like. She then opened an outlet store-equivalent journalism, allowing reporters on two continents to search for overlooked jewels of information and take root in everything the journal left behind, Smith said.

Horowitz and his editors encouraged ongoing parliamentary hearings and hoped the source would share an edited version of the document supporting the coverage of the Journals Facebook Files series, where TechCrunchs Josh Constine declared the largest scoop in the company’s history. It is reported that he did not. They were allegedly part of Zoom Call, and Haugen pitched to journalists at other outlets and, as journal editor Jason Dean said, remained a bit awkward. ..

Aside from the consortium, Monday was still a real storm of Facebook coverage. AP, The Washington Post, CNN, and Times all had prominent modules on their home page featuring multiple stories based on Facebook documents. Among them was Facebook’s leadership indictment. For example, a post study by CEO Mark Zuckerbergs claimed that power was virtually unchecked and that the spirit of growth beyond safety was asserted. As an example, when the post faced the decision to allow so-called dissident speeches from Vietnamese users or to comply with the country governing the Communist Party’s demands for what is allowed on the platform, Zuckerberg Reported that he personally chose to scrub Facebook according to government wishes.In a statement to the post, Facebook justified the decision for that reason [ensured] Our service is available to millions of people who depend on them every day, but if the Vietnamese government had banned it, the company would also have lost in a lucrative market. Brian Borland, former vice president of Facebook partnership and marketing, told Post. It is entirely driven by him.

Other executives were tasked in the context of the January 6 riots at the US Capitol. CNN is fundamentally unprepared for how the Stop the Steal movement will be organized using its platform and will only act truly after the movement that played a central role in the riots has become violent. I explained that I moved to. After reviewing internal documents, Facebook, which lacks a response descriptor CNN, is at odds with what COO Sheryl Sandberg said in an obvious attempt to mitigate the company’s liability. In an interview with Reuters a few days after the attack, I think these events were primarily held on platforms that were incapable of stopping hatred and had no standards or transparency.

Another CNN story released on Monday threatened Apple to withdraw access to the App Store in 2019 as Facebook has been trafficking on the platform for so long, and still struggles to address the issue. Explains that. Earlier this year, Facebook’s internal report pointed out that there was still a gap in the detection of entities on platforms engaged in domestic work, recruiting and purchasing what Facebook documents call domestic servants, according to the outlet. We have detailed how the company’s platform is used to sell. Facebook’s policy prohibits sexual trafficking, but the approach of banning such content seems to be a whac-a-mole losing game. For each CNN:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/10/mark-zuckerberg-facebook-papers-leak The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos