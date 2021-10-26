The idea of ​​small innovation





Paul Warburg is the president and CEO of Xenon Ark, an innovative technology company that aims to revolutionize distribution in the chemical industry.

The word innovation has a weight of expectation and can be intimidating. But it shouldn’t. As a business leader, an important principle I support is that innovation does not have to be earth-destroying and can include continuous, small improvements.

It could be a sales and marketing innovation. It could be a supply chain innovation. It could be a product innovation. It could even be an operational technology innovation, such as a custom change to a back-end system that significantly improves the customer experience.

In my experience, it is worth encouraging a broader definition of innovation. Because it is just as powerful in small quantities.

Why is this simple shift in thinking so important? By changing the perception of innovation and defining it as small, continuous improvement, we can foster a more rewarding environment for our employees in-house while maintaining significant competitiveness. This is an approach that can prevent businesses from being content with glory or complacency. And the beauty of this philosophy is that it is gradual and does not require a large upfront investment in major projects. Instead, the investment spreads and your company snowballs in the long run.

I’ve seen the value of this idea come to fruition when I’m playing my current role as CEO of a technology company in the chemical industry. We encourage our employees to innovate in every aspect of their business, from supply chain to accounting. It’s not always sexy and exciting at first, but every little innovation gives us a competitive edge.

The key to doing this well is to start with a clear vision and strategic framework and know where you can and cannot compromise. Next, we can work to foster an environment where small innovations can make a leap forward.

For us, the effective first and efficient second mantras were the underlying vision. Our top priority is to be as effective as possible to meet your needs. After all, even if the user experience is lower than expected, customers don’t care if you’re really efficient. And in our industry, the chemical industry has a complex supply chain that requires advanced customer service and customized solutions. Supply chain issues are costly, so our customers need to be our trusted partners.

To meet this high touch service model, we reverse engineered the entire supply chain. We first focused on creating best-in-class systems and processes for our customers at the expense of everything else. Next, I worked on the efficiency part second. That’s where innovation happened.

We focus on promoting what I call substantial incremental efficiency. We were constrained by our value proposition that any sacrifice would be effective in the first place. This required finding a way to use the technology more efficiently within an inefficient framework. As an example, we worked to improve the efficiency of supply chain processes and technology without compromising customer needs.

How to drive innovation is part of our secret source. As a constant pursuit of innovation and continuous improvement, this idea initially permeated our company top-down. In the next article, we’ll show you practical ways in which executives can drive step-by-step efficiency and small innovations.

