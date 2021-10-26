Google Tensor SoC beats Snapdragon 888, Exynos 2100, Kirin 9000 in GPU benchmark test: Report





Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro launched last week, and a new report shows that Google-designed Tensor SoCs that power both smartphones outperform the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, Samsung Exynos 2100, and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 chipsets in GPU benchmarks. increase. These benchmarks (conducted in 3DMark Wild Life, Wild Life Extreme, Wild Life Stress) have been posted to Reddit by users. The Google Pixel 6 Tensor chipset seems to outperform the other flagship Android chipsets in each of the three tests with a decent score. Please note that these results do not represent actual performance.

According to Reddit user Greg (u / grt3), he received the Google Pixel 6 early and asked social media platform users if they wanted to know anything. After users asked about the GPU performance of the Google Tensor SoC, Greg tested the smartphone with the 3DMark Wild Life, Wild Life Extreme, and Wild Life Stress tests.

Google’s Tensor SoC is said to have scored 6,666 points by providing 2,028 points at 39 frames per second in the Wild Life test and 12.8 frames per second in the Wild Life Extreme test. In the Wild Life Stress test, which lasted up to 20 minutes, the highest loop score was 2,129 and the lowest loop score was 1,193 with 56% stability.

Tipsster Golden Reviewer (@Golden_Reviewer) shared images of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Huawei Mate 40 Pro to show Wild Life Extreme scores. The overall score for Galaxy smartphones with the Snapdragon 888 chipset was 1,494 points at 8.90 frames per second. The Exynos 2100 chipset version, on the other hand, scored 1,793 points at 10.70 frames per second. Huawei smartphones with Kirin 9000 SoC scored 2,004 points at 12 frames per second.

These results show that the Google Tensor SoC may be the best Android smartphone SoC on the market in terms of graphics performance, but few reviewers have benchmarked the newly launched Pixel 6 series or Tensor SoC. Therefore, this information needs to be understood a little.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/news/google-pixel-6-pro-tensor-soc-3dmark-wild-life-extreme-stress-tests-snapdragon-888-exynos-2100-kirin-9000-2587440 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos