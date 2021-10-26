How the pandemic shaped the next wave of health tech innovation





Crunchbase estimates that health tech companies have raised $ 36.6 billion worldwide between 2020 and October 2021. There is no doubt that some of that cash will lead to innovations such as smart face masks that automatically warn the wearer when trace amounts of virus are detected in the air, but not all. ..

That’s because the myriad challenges facing the healthcare system did not simply disappear during the pandemic. Like the opportunities in the industry, they have gotten worse. Companies that have already worked to seize these opportunities will shape the future of the health tech industry, as well as those launched in response to a pandemic or pivoted for a pandemic.

Restore HyperWellness and Iodine Software are two Austin-based health tech companies that further increase the need for existing products and services during a pandemic. Restore means that consumers are more aware of their body and immune system than ever before, offering more types of alternative health care and wellness treatments. In the case of iodine, the pandemic reveals more potential uses of AI-powered clinical documentation technology that the company encountered through its acquisition.

Built In recently had the opportunity to talk to both Restore and Iodine CEOs to learn more about how the pandemic affected businesses and the more subtle industry innovations Covid-19 is driving. ..

William Chan

CEO and co-founder

Whether you know it or not, healthcare billing is slowly beginning to change and is moving away from a model that focuses on the services offered to patient outcomes. This requires detailed documentation of the above results and how the treatments offered promoted them, and can be difficult to maintain even if the pandemic is not rampant.

For Iodine Software, the pandemic has increased the need for AI and machine learning technologies designed to help healthcare providers document clinical outcomes. However, Chan said he also revealed an opportunity for the company to bring its technology to new areas of the medical system.

What has changed in your business or industry in 2020? How much was caused by the pandemic and its impact on consumer behavior?

The medical system is financially burdensome. The transition from paid services to value-based care requires provider organizations to reduce waste, manage scarce clinical resources, provide quality care, and ensure financial integrity. The financial and clinical metrics that measure these results are closely related and are driven by a clinical documentation process that requires providers to record a complete and accurate description of each patient’s care journey. ..

The Covid-19 pandemic is overwhelmed by critically ill patients who require complex and long-term care to treat, increase resource utilization, and leverage already stressed clinical teams to provide and document care. This exacerbates this problem. In addition, our data show that the amount of Covid-19 cases cannot adequately compensate for the significant reduction in the amount of selective treatment postponed due to a pandemic. In short, accurate clinical documentation is more important than ever.

Patients expect and deserve to accurately explain their care, regardless of diagnosis.

How did you adapt your product to address these changing trends?

Hospitals and healthcare systems deploy clinical machine learning applications that show positive clinical quality results and help mitigate lost revenue. We have successfully applied artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to the Clinical Document Improvement Space (CDI) with the ultimate result. There is great opportunity to apply the same technology to other workflows and processes to impact the patient’s care experience and support the clinical quality and financial integrity of the hospital.

Therefore, we have strengthened our product portfolio by acquiring complementary technologies. ArtifactHealth facilitates CDI delivery and response and codes queries to more accurately capture patient care journeys. ChartWise is a CDI workflow that allows you to extend CDI functionality to outpatient spaces and small medical systems. These applications enable iodine to solve the challenges of mid-cycle revenue leaks in key healthcare systems and bring machine learning technology to new areas of the market.

How do you think the pandemic will have a lasting impact on your business or industry in the future? And how do you plan to participate in this next wave of health tech innovation?

Prior to the pandemic, the hospital invested heavily in the CDI program and implemented a software solution to support a team of CDI specialists with the technology to expand staff capabilities and provide intelligent automation. The work performed by a clinical care team requires certain types of knowledge that can only be obtained after decades of academic research and hands-on work experience. The technology used to automate that task should reflect the same level of clinical thinking that any of these clinicians employ on a daily basis.

Iodine is passionate about solving the most complex healthcare challenges, not just for the CDI team, but for everyone involved in the patient care journey. Our AI-powered solutions build relationships between healthcare professionals and humans, complement their decisions with clinically informed insights, and put them at the forefront of better care. Patients expect and deserve to accurately explain their care, regardless of diagnosis. Clinical documentation is the cornerstone of a care journey that links patient satisfaction with quality indicators, public health decisions, and appropriate reimbursement.

Jim Donnelly

CEO

Given the phrase health and wellness in the same sentence as a tech company, it’s natural to think of a mindfulness app or telemedicine platform. However, there are quite a few companies that focus solely on software, such as Restore Hyper Wellness, which offers alternative health and wellness services such as cryotherapy, IV drip, and infrared saunas.

According to Donnelly, people had already begun to focus more on their health and wellness before the pandemic. However, the pandemic has increased the demand for these services. Restore predicted future consumer needs while competing to meet the demand for these services.

What has changed in your business or industry in 2020? How much was caused by the pandemic and its impact on consumer behavior?

In the United States, one in five adults experience pain, and traditional methods of managing pain do not always work. This can have downstream adverse effects on people’s lives, such as health problems that limit people’s lives. Quality of life. At the same time, consumers are looking for ways to extend their healthy life expectancy, look and feel better, and do what they love longer.

For example, 40% of millennials use anti-aging products. Both of these trends shift consumer behavior towards becoming more positive about health and wellness, helping to relieve or better manage the symptoms of pain and illness. Consumers are willing to pay for products and services that help them achieve these health goals. The pandemic has accelerated this trend, as maintaining good health is more than ever a top priority and a bigger priority for consumers.

In the long run, we want to show that our services help slow down the aging process and extend healthy life expectancy.

How did you adapt your product to address these changing trends?

Restore has introduced several new services to help clients feel the best while maintaining affordability. First, Restore introduced its own electric whole body cryotherapy chamber. Whole-body cryo is a type of hypothermia in which the body is immersed in a low temperature of -166 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 3 minutes. Restoring the cryochamber is colder than the others on the market, improves cold reliability for more consistent benefits, is equipped with a sound system and fits up to 4 people.

Restore also introduced new IV drip and intramuscular (IM) shots. For example, we released Vitamin D IM Shot, which is fat-soluble and helps the body maintain vitamin D levels when it becomes difficult to supply Vitamin D IV infusions. We also released Tri-Immune shots containing zinc and vitamin C. And glutathione. These micronutrients can help the body boost its immune response, fight inflammation, and optimize healthy cell function.

How do you think the pandemic will have a lasting impact on your business or industry in the future? And how do you plan to participate in this next wave of health tech innovation?

We believe that a positive shift in health and wellness and an interest in anti-aging will continue. Over the last two decades, the medical research community has made great strides in understanding the science of why we are aging.

In the long run, we want to show that our services help slow down the aging process and extend healthy life expectancy. The next wave of restoration is to provide clients with a central point of health, benchmark their health, gain practical insights, and provide support for improving their health. , And provide services that allow clients to progress towards their health goals. We are developing a digital platform that enhances this experience and brings us one step closer to achieving our mission to make hyperwellness accessible and affordable for those who promise to feel the best.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.builtinaustin.com/2021/10/25/pandemic-healthtech-evolution-austin The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos