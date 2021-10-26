Developers show how to install Google Play Store on Windows 11





Last week, Microsoft officially announced that Android apps will be available to Windows 11 users who are part of the Windows Insiders Beta channel. The company has partnered with Amazon and popular app developers to curate 50 apps for Windows Insider and test and validate them on a wide hardware set. Now a developer named ADeltaX has successfully installed the Google Play Store on Windows 11. Developers also share a step-by-step tutorial on how to install the Play Store on your PC. The procedure is very complicated and ADeltaX warns users to install the same at their own risk. Currently, the Amazon Appstore is only available to a limited number of users, and Microsoft may block scripts every time an update is released to the public, so it’s a great time to try this.

If you want to try it early, update it with https: //t.co/zGORcKqAIySorry for the basic readme, fhttps: //t.co/J2SrwdYvFa.

— ADeltaX (@ADeltaXForce) 1634939977000 If you want to try Android apps on Windows 11, you need to join the Windows Insider Beta channel first. You also need a US-based Amazon account to set your PC region to the US and access the Amazon Appstore. Apart from this, in addition to the basic requirements of Windows 11, some system requirements also need to be kept in mind. According to the company, the PC requires at least 8GB of RAM, SSD, 8th generation Intel Core i3, AMD Ryzen 3000, or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c processor or higher. According to the company, they are familiar with running Android apps and games on Windows 11, and the new snap layout feature makes it easy to run these apps side by side. You can also pin it to the Start menu or taskbar and operate it via mouse, touch, or pen input. The Android app is also integrated with Alt + Tab and Task View.

