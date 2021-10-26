Nirvana Water Sciences Wins Best Technology Innovation at Global Water Drinks Awards





Published: October 25, 2021 6:50 am CDT | Updated: 16 hours ago

Newyork, October 25, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Nirvana Water Sciences Corp. (“Nirvana”) is pleased to receive the Best Technology Innovation for Nirvana HMB Spring at the 2021 Global Water Drinks Awards.

Live longer by living stronger (PRNewsfoto / Nirvana Water Sciences Corp.)

In addition to an innovative victory, Nirvana was also a finalist in the Best New Water Concept, Best Marketing / Social Media Campaigns and Best New Brand categories with the innovative and unique Nirvana HMB Spring.

“We are pleased to see our efforts to bring remarkable new products to market. The victory of Nirvana HMB as the best technology innovation in 2021 highlights our approach to science-backed product development. “I guess. The beverage industry,” advises Mark Zetl, sales president of Nirvana.

Organized by international food and beverage expert Zenith Global, the 7th Global Water Drink Awards attracted over 165 entries with participation from all continents around the world.

The patented water-soluble form of eta-hydroxy eta-methylbutyrate (HMB) infused with myHMB Clear is exclusively licensed to Nirvana and has been clinically proven to support muscle health. I am.

HMB is a natural substance in the body that supports muscle health. With over 20 years of research and 90 clinical trials, its effectiveness has been proven to:

Improves athletic performance Improves muscle performance Shortens muscle recovery time Delays muscle deterioration

Nirvana is science-based and used as a starting point for innovation. Science has made it possible for us to live longer. With the spring water of Nirvana HMB, science enables us to live stronger. “With the spring water of Nirvana HMB, you can live longer by living stronger,” Zettle reports.

Nirvana will continue to innovate and lead science-backed spring products that improve quality of life by improving physical performance. In the first quarter of 2022, we will announce the Nirvana HMB + D3, complementing its signature Nirvana HMB spring and adding it to Nirvana’s growing product line of innovative HMB infused spring products.

About Nirvana Water Sciences Corp

Nirvana is an active lifestyle brand. Its infused spring product line represents the foundation of longevity by living stronger and is driven by the desire to improve quality of life by improving physical performance.

contact:

Communications Cell Director Cathy Bergman: [email protected]

Mark Zettle, President of Sales Cell: [email protected]

Related links: http://www.nirvanawatersciences.com http://www.howmuchboost.com

To download multimedia, view the original content.

Source Nirvana Water Sciences Corp.

