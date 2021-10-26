Argus Cyber ​​Security Wins “Automotive Cyber ​​Security Innovation of the Year” Award for its Outstanding Penetration Testing Technology





Tel Aviv, Israel, October 25, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Argus Cyber ​​Security, the world leader in connected mobility cybersecurity, today announced that it has won the Automotive Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year award at its annual AutoTech Breakthrough. Did. award.

As vehicles become increasingly software-driven, their exposure to cyber risk increases. To address this risk and comply with regulations such as UNR155 and GB / T, automakers need a way to ensure that their automotive software is not vulnerable.

One of the common automated testing techniques is fuzzing. It sends multiple messages to the target system, such as the vehicle’s electronic control unit (ECU), until a bug occurs. The ideal fuzzing method is coverage-guided fuzzing. However, due to the time and effort involved during setup, coverage guide fuzzing for testing embedded software binary code is virtually impossible. For the first time, automakers can cost-effectively test embedded software to find potentially more vulnerabilities and mitigate them before they cause damage.

“Argus’ patent-pending technology enables coverage-guided fuzzing of what would otherwise be a black box security penetration test,” said Yaron Galula, CTO of Argus Cyber ​​Security. I am. “Before this innovation, it was not feasible for automakers to use coverage-guided fuzzing to test embedded devices.”

This technology complements the Argus Vehicle Vulnerability Management Solution (VVM), which automates the monitoring, detection, and mitigation of vehicle asset vulnerabilities. With a signed production project to secure more than 65 million vehicles, automakers rely on Argus to understand their exposure to vehicle vulnerabilities and respond quickly.

“The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to carry out the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and assessment of the automotive and transportation technology categories. This year’s program includes more than 15 industry leaders such as Mercedes-Benz and Ford. More than 1,400 nominations have been received from different companies in each country. ” Bryan Vaughn, managing director of the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards, said. “Argus innovation raises the bar for cybersecurity across the automotive industry.” Congratulations on being selected for the Automotive Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year.

About Argus Cyber ​​Security

Argus, the world leader in connected mobility cybersecurity, provides cybersecurity products and services for modular onboard and offboard vehicles to protect all forms of connected mobility from cyberattacks. Customers include automakers, their suppliers, and connected mobility providers.

Argus’ automotive cybersecurity team offers a wide range of services to help our customers integrate cybersecurity practices and processes throughout the product lifecycle and comply with regulations. Argus’ innovative methods and solutions are based on decades of cybersecurity and automotive research, leading to over 70 granted and pending patents.

Founded in 2013, Argus is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Michigan, Stuttgart, France, Tokyo, Shanghai and South Korea. Visit Argus Cyber ​​Security at https://www.argus-sec.com.

About AutoTech Breakthrough

The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global innovation and leadership, dedicated to celebrating the excellence of automotive technology, services, companies and products. I am. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public awareness of the performance and solutions of autotech companies in categories such as connected cars, electric vehicles, engine tech, automotive cybersecurity, sensor technology, traffic tech and vehicle telematics. For more information, please visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com.

