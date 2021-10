Bioprocessing Innovation Partnership between Waters and University of Delaware

Professional measurement companies have leadership in chemical and biological manufacturing research and industry, academia, and US regulatory agencies.

Waters staff and university researchers will be co-located at Immerse Delaware, an innovation and research institute on the University of Delaware’s Advanced Science and Technology Campus, also home to NIIMBL.

Companies, students, and faculty and staff aim to identify and address the most important challenges facing the biopharmacy industry.

The success of biotherapies such as monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), cell and gene therapy, and vaccines has transformed the life sciences industry. However, Waters argues that optimization of these complex pharmaceutical manufacturing processes has been limited by the lack of robust analytical methods that clearly separate key product quality attributes from process parameters.

The purpose of the new partnership is for researchers to better characterize bioprocesses, accelerate and enhance biological choices, improve process control and ultimately improve product quality, yield, and process efficiency. He said it was to develop a tool that could.

Accelerate progress

Steve Martin, Vice President of Research at Waters, told BioPharma-Reporter that the investment is essential to transforming the bioprocessing sector.

The bioprocess industry is siled with internal development focused on the release of specific medicines, but it has the advantage of improving processes that have not been realized on a larger scale.

Significant progress requires diverse teams of basic research, applied incubation programs, equipment companies, etc. to achieve their ambitious goals of advancing the entire sector, not just a single drug.

The close proximity of the groups involved in these activities will undoubtedly accelerate progress. That’s why it was important that Waters was physically at the University of Delaware and close to NIIMBL.

First focus

Immerse Delaware’s first project aims to gain a deeper understanding of new schemes for quantifying and ultimately minimizing process-related impurities from uncontrolled glycosylation that adversely affect efficacy. These are paired with information science solutions for predicting the evolution of biotherapeutic products.

Waters has reported that it will participate in NIIMBL in addition to investing in Immers Delaware. The organization is the world’s leading biopharmacy manufacturer to accelerate biopharmacy innovation, support the development of standards that enable more efficient and faster manufacturing capabilities, and make the United States more competitive in this area. He added that it is important for educating and training workers.

Martin said: We look forward to working with this community. We recognize the central role that NIIMBL plays in bioprocess. This public-private partnership already has deep ties to regulators, well-established leaders and new players and technologies in the field of bioprocess. We are excited to listen, learn and apply in this environment.

