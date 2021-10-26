Livestreaming and Video Conference on Google Meet with Prezi Video – Prezi Support Center





Visual cues are really helpful in communicating a message, especially when talking to someone through the camera. Prezi Video allows you to share content, ideas, and yourself together on the same screen. You can easily connect the PreziVideo desktop app to Google Meet to stream videos in remote meetings and online classes.

Preparing for livestreaming using the Google Meet and Prezi Video desktop apps

1. Launch the PreziVideo desktop app.

2. The Prezi Video desktop app has several different ways to display content. You can do one of the following:

To access previously recorded video content (template + add text and visuals) online, open the PreziVideo Online Dashboard. Click the thumbnail preview dropdown and click[ビデオ会議]Choose. This will open the video directly in the PreziVideo desktop app.

If you have previously saved your draft project to your desktop app before recording the video, the toolbar at the top[ファイルを開く]You can click to open the draft project.

Present content at meetings

You can now start or join a Google Meet meeting. Click on the three dots at the bottom[設定]Select,[ビデオ]From the camera list below[Preziカメラ]Choose.

Note: Google Meet livestreaming is currently available in the latest versions of Chrome and Firefox. Check out this article for more information on the system requirements for using Prezi Video.

Advanced Tip: Ask your audience to “pin” your speakers when you start your presentation. As a presenter, change the layout to a sidebar so you can see the reaction of your audience during the presentation.

If you select Prezi Camera, the Google Meet update will show you the camera and you’ll see the same view as Prezi Video.

What you need to know: Some video apps may automatically mirror your camera. please do not worry. This is due to the default settings and means that your viewers will see your content the right way. Also, be careful not to blur the background when giving a presentation on Google Meet. If you don’t use it, the video will be covered.

Go back to the Prezi Video app and navigate your content during the presentation. You can also hide the application’s main panel here before giving a presentation.

This way, you don’t have to open both Prezi Video and Browser tabs side by side. Upcoming slides and navigation arrows will continue to appear in the side panel. If there is a presenter’s note, it will be displayed at the top.

To navigate the content, select the left and right arrows on your keyboard in the side panel, or click directly on the one you want to zoom.

Use toggles to show or hide content, depending on what you want your audience to focus on. When viewing content, you can view it right next to it or in full screen.

When you’re done viewing the video, close Prezi Video or go back to your Google Meet camera settings and switch to your default webcam to stop streaming from the Prezi Video app.

Want to know more about Prezi Video and its features? Please see our dedicated knowledge base.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://support.prezi.com/hc/en-us/articles/360044667714-Live-streaming-and-video-conferencing-in-Google-Meet-with-Prezi-Video The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos