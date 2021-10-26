Illuminate a seamless AI life





Published: October 25, 2021 9:19 pm CDT | Updated: 3 hours ago

China, Dongguan, October 25, 2021 / PRNewswire /-October 23, 2021 Huawei HMS App Innovation Contest was successfully completed in HUAWEI DEVELOPER CONFERENCE 2021 (Summary). In the competitive region of China, 20 apps stand out, soaring 7 major awards. A total of US $ 1 million in prize money was shared among the winners, along with four other contest regions.

The contest was attended by over 4,000 teams from over 200 countries and territories. “By fully opening the HMS core ecosystem and helping global developers innovate, Huawei aims to build a new global smart ecosystem that covers all devices and all scenarios. Through the contest, we will strive to realize innovative ideas and build them completely.-A connected and intelligent world, “said Zhang Ping’, president of Huawei Consumer Cloud Service and CEO of Huawei CloudBU. This is Mr. an.

Winner List: Passionately exploring a seamless AI life

Of the seven awards awarded in the competition region of China in this year’s contest, the Best App award was given to Baby Panda World, Iflynote, Cartoon, Jnotes and Tide. The title of Best Social Impact App was given to Meditation Planet, Colorfulclouds, and Dnurse, and PVZ2, Jade Dynasty, and Eclipse won the Best Game Award. He won the All-Scenario Coverage Award for enjoying FM, and the Best HMS Core Innovation Award was given to Itinerary Assistant and AR Words. Last but not least, AR Dinosaur World won the Tech Women’s Award, and Mira Music Junior, Text Grabber, Dongdong, Memopad, and Legends of the Condor Heroes won honorable mentions.

Five-star app in five competitive regions: Introducing cutting-edge innovation

Winning the best app in China’s competitive region, Tide is integrated with HUAWEI HiCar and implements the Internet of Vehicles (IoV). You can also use the HMS Core Health Kit to improve your sleep and lead a healthier life.

This year’s contest introduced three new awards: the All-Scenario Coverage Award, the Tech Women’s Award, and the Best HMS Core Innovation Award. Enjoying FM, the winner of the All-Scenario Coverage Award, works with the HUAWEI HiCar ecosystem to provide users with premium car entertainment that supports seamless cross-device audio transfer. ShenQiu, the developer of ARDinosaur World, the winner of the Tech Women’s Award, used her female traits to combine fun and knowledge, inspire children’s imagination and encourage them to explore the world. .. Winners of the Best HMS Core Innovation Award, Italian Assistant and AR Words integrate the Awareness Kit, Ads Kit, ML Kit, and AR Engine to provide users with a smarter, more convenient and innovative experience.

Even in competitive areas outside of China, there are many great apps aimed at addressing human and social issues. One such app is Plano Parental Control in the Asia Pacific region. This helps protect the eye health of the child. Other notable entries include Go Zero Waste, a European contest region that specializes in resource and environmental protection, and Blind, a contest region in the Middle East and Africa that helps visually impaired users recognize images and text. Assistants include Mujer Ingeniera from Latin America. A competitive area in Latin America. It aims to inspire women to pursue their engineering careers.

By the end of September 2021, Huawei’s ecosystem had 5.1 million developers and more than 173,000 apps integrated with HMS Core. The official release of HMSCore6 opens up even more advanced technology across many disciplines. , And existing features and services will be upgraded to provide a consistent user experience for cross-platform and cross-device apps. We will continue to host and support various developer competitions and Shining Star programs to encourage global developers to join the HMS ecosystem and help them innovate to build smarter and more convenient digital life experiences in all scenarios. I will continue to do it.

To download multimedia, view the original content.

Source Huawei

The above press release was kindly provided by PR Newswire. The views, opinions and statements of the press release are not endorsed by the Gray Media Group, Gray Media Group, Inc. It does not necessarily represent or reflect the views, opinions or statements of.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kwch.com/prnewswire/2021/10/26/2021-huawei-hms-app-innovation-contest-successfully-concluded-lighting-up-seamless-ai-life/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos