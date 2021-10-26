Does the content or link increase your credibility with Google?





Google’s John Mueller answered a hangout question at Google Office Hour about improving confidence with Google. Reliability is a hot topic, along with expertise and reliability. Mueller addresses the topic of trust factors in his answer.

Reliability and EAT

Google’s Quality Evaluator Guidelines show how expertise, credibility, and credibility are for search quality evaluators when evaluating search results for certain types of queries, especially what Google calls YourMoney or YourLife categories. Reliability has become a major issue these days, as it explains what is important to. It’s like a financial or medical search query.

So it’s no wonder SEO wants to know how to improve its credibility with Google.

Google search results for trust factors

When searching on Google:

What is Google’s Trust Factor?

Google responds to multiple sites that make different claims.

Number one site:

“What is a credibility factor? Google’s credibility factor is a combination of many factors used to apply a site’s credibility value. The more credible your site is, the more specific Google search for that article. Is more likely to be ranked high in. “

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Second search result:

“Google TrustRank helps Google and other search engines fight web spam. Specifically, TrustRank measures the so-called“ trust signal ”.

Third search result:

In fact, whether Google trusts your site depends on several factors. Security is a key factor. “

Search result number 4:

“Google uses trust signals to assess the authenticity of other ranking factors.”

One site has published a periodic table of SEO factors.

“This section details the confidence factors in the periodic table of SEO factors.”

But Google’s search results are ironic.

John Mueller’s answer seems to be inconsistent with all these answers in Google’s own search results.

How to improve trust

The person asking the question probably wanted to know what was the best way to improve their credibility with Google in order to achieve a better ranking.

I have a question here:

“Does a website with good content improve trust with Google or is it determined only through links?”

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Google says there is no trust factor

Google’s John Mueller replied:

“I don’t think there’s a trust factor we can see and say. Oh, trust (I don’t know) 9 out of 12, or you’ll have there There are numbers.

So it’s kind of (I don’t know) … it’s like a philosophical question at the time.

Is it as if improving the overall quality of your content makes your website more credible with respect to Google?

And I like it a lot … I don’t know. There is no particular index for that. “

There is no indicator to measure confidence

Metrics are a useful way to measure and evaluate something. John Mueller makes it clear that Google has no unique metric for measuring reliability.

The only reason reliability is important in search quality evaluator guidelines is that it requires third-party evaluators.

But that doesn’t mean that it’s part of Google’s algorithm and that Google has an algorithm that evaluates the site for reliability.

Content improvement is a good approach

Next, Mueller examined how to improve the content.

He continued to answer:

“I think it’s always a good idea to improve the quality of content.

But that’s uh … there’s a lot involved.

And when it comes to trust, it’s definitely not just a link pointing to a website. “

There are no metrics for trust, not just links

It’s always a bad idea to take part of what is written in a patent or what John Mueller says and make it mean something outside the context of the overall patent or statement.

John Mueller’s answer that there is no credibility indicator was stated in the context of answering the question of whether “good content” or “links” can help increase credibility with Google.

Instead of focusing on whether links and content affect Google and trust your website, Mueller discourages thinking in terms of affecting non-existent trust factors.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

He encourages the person to focus on improving the content. Content is one of the few things that publishers have full control over, and we can’t say about legitimate links.

CitationGoogle states that there are no trust factors or indicators to measure trust

Watch Mueller pop a bubble about trust metric ideas at the 29:20 minute mark

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/trust-metrics-and-google/424679/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos