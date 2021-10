Tuscaloosa City has free treats for local trick or treaters

Staff Report | Tuscaloosa News

It’s Halloween week and the city of Tuscaloosa has some free treats for local trick or treaters.

On Tuesday, the Gateway Innovation and Discovery Center will host its fifth annual Tech or Treat Night.

Tech or Treat is similar to a “trunk or treat” event where families move from table to table to collect candies. At each table, children will be introduced to the concepts of science, technology, engineering and mathematics and will have the opportunity to speak with leaders of city departments and community organizations.

Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tech or Treat was not held.

“We look forward to the return of Tech-or-Treat this year,” Mayor Walt Maddox said in a news release. “It’s a great opportunity to introduce the concept of STEM to local kids while incorporating the fun of Halloween.”

Admission is free and children must be accompanied by an adult. The event will take place Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm at The Gateway, 2614 University BlvdE.

For more information, please visit tuscaloosagateway.com.

On Thursday, the Tuscaloosa Police Station will host a carnival on October 28th, 6-8 pm, at the University Mall parking lot at 1701 McFarland Boulevard. E.

The event will feature carnival games, food trucks, police car trick or treats, and equipment. Children can wear costumes.

And on Halloween Sunday, each Tuscaloosa fire department will hand out candies from 6pm to 8pm.

The location of the fire station is as follows.

• Station 1: 1501 Greensboro Avenue.

• Station 2: 322 Pole W. Bryant Drive E

• Station 3: 202 Rice Valley Road NE

• Station 4: 815 25th Avenue E

• Station 6: 3601 Loop Road

• Station 7: 105 Skyland Blvd.

• Station 8: 2200 Uto Highway

• Station 9: 3942 Woodland Forest Drive

• Station 10: 8101 New Watermelon Road

• Station 11:10 293 Covered bridge road

• Station 12: 7525 Robert Cardinal Road

