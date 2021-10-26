Virginia Tech among the top national and world universities in the fall rankings | VTx





This fall, two higher education data performance organizations ranked Virginia Tech as one of the top universities in the country and around the world.

Virginia Tech was 251-300 in the 2022 Times Higher Education World University Rankings. This ranking determines research excellence on a global scale. It considers five major missions: education, research, citation, international outlook, and industry income. Of the research-intensive public land-grant universities, Virginia Tech was 16 years old.

The university received the highest scores in two areas of research that track quantity, income, and reputation. Citations showing the impact of the study.

In fiscal year 2020, Virginia Techs research firms spent $ 556 million, an increase of 15% in sponsored awards. The largest external sponsors over the past year have included the Department of Defense, the National Science Foundation, and the National Institutes of Health.

Virginia Tech continues to expand its range of research companies. Along with university stakeholders, Dan Sui, Vice President of Research and Innovation, has identified the forefront of growth in health, security, artificial intelligence, and quantum for specific research initiatives. These areas intersect humanity, technology, and the future. Investment from the industrial, government, and technology sectors expands Virginia Tech’s research at these frontiers.

In September, the university launched the Virginia Tech National Security Institute, one of the university’s three thematic research institutes. The Institute develops research and impact policies related to the legal and practical challenges facing the national intelligence, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and cybersecurity communities.

Also in 2020, the university established the Center for Emerging, Zoonotic Diseases, and Arthropod-borne Pathogens. Established within the Fullerin Life Sciences Institute, the center will work to advance transformational science and develop effective countermeasures against emerging infectious diseases.

It’s nice to see the efforts of Virginia Tech researchers being recognized in international and national rankings, Sui said. The creativity, scholarships and innovations of our faculty help us fulfill our land-granting mission while pushing the boundaries of knowledge to new frontiers.

