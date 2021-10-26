Great C58 loadout for the’Donnie Darko’blueprint





As part of the Call of Dutys The Haunting event, players can participate in spooky festivals to celebrate Halloween. Buy the Donnie Darko Operator Bundle to get access to the dreaded Frank Bunny Suit along with the blueprint for Costume Party C58. This has made the weapon more popular. This blueprint is pretty stylish, with some great attachments and even tracer bullets, giving the rifle a flare. But how do you get this blueprint? And what is the best attachment to use with the C58? Here we dive into everything you need to know about Warzone Costume Party blueprints.

How to get a blueprint for Warzone Costume Party C58

The C58 Costume Party blueprint is part of the Donnie Darko bundle. Activision

The costume party blueprint corresponds to one of the best in Warzone, the C58 assault rifle. To get the costume party blueprint, you need to purchase the Donnie Darko Operator Bundle. This bundle comes with a number of cosmetics related to the famous cult classic movie. The price of the bundle is 2,400 COD points (equivalent to $ 20).

The items included in the Donnie Darko Operator Bundle are:

Frank the Rabbit-Legendary Operator Skin Costume Party-Legendary AR Weapon Blueprint (with Purple Electric Tracer Fire) Fearmonger-Legendary SMG Weapon Blueprint (with Purple Electric Tracer Fire) Wake Up Call-Legendary Sniper Weapon Blueprint (with Purple Electric Tracer Fire) Jet Engine-Epic Weapon Charm Time Laps-Epic Watch Sky Falling-Legendary Finishing MoveQuite Frank-Epic Emblem Projection Vision-Epic Calling Card Double XP Token-Legendary Consumables

You can purchase full COD points or earn them from a seasonal Battle Pass.

The best Warzone C58 loadout

The C58 is Warzone.Activision’s premier assault rifle.

Since the C58 is ideal for long range use, we recommend using a standard build that prioritizes bullet speed, recoil control, and stability. The optimal C58 loadout is:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor Allel: 18.5 Task Force Optics: Axial Arm 3x Under Barrel: Field Agent Grip Magazine: STANAG 55 Rnd

Starting with the Agency Suppressor Muzzle, use this attachment to increase bullet speed, damage range, vertical recoil control, and keep your weapon in check. It is then equipped with a 18.5 MTF barrel to further enhance bullet speed, horizontal and vertical recoil control, and improve damage range. These first two attachments make it easy to ensure removal from a distance.

After that, be sure to use an optical system, preferably one with an appropriate magnification such as Axial Arms 3x. This also helps to secure these long range kills. Follow up with the Field Agent Grip Underbarrel to improve recoil control. Finally, use the largest magazine, STANAG 55 Rnd, to get enough ammo.

Benefits

The perks do not deviate significantly from standard options such as quick fix, ghost / overkill, and with amp.

Remember that Quick Fix will help you regenerate your fitness right away. This is ideal for aggressive players. If you don’t act aggressively, EOD is a good choice. Ghost prevents it from appearing on the minimap during enemy UAVs (and heartbeat sensors), but Amped allows for faster weapon exchanges.

lethal

Semtex / Throw knife

tactics

Stan / Heartbeat Sensor

The Haunting Warzone event will continue until November 2, 2021.

