How innovation and collaboration fight climate change





When the world is facing climate change, our collective response has the potential to build a new net-zero economy. Co-creation between the public and private sectors working towards a common goal is the key to realizing that potential.

Ambitious government initiatives, such as President Biden’s American Job Plan, create a public policy framework for making the large-scale infrastructure investments needed to address climate change. But companies need to provide the innovation they need to fill the big gaps in the major carbon-intensive sectors. Without commitment to both sides of the equation, a compelling climate mitigation pilot project cannot be rolled out on a large scale. Government and industry cooperation is needed to put these ambitious climate goals into action in the United States. By collaborating with private and public sector leaders, Hitachi is bridging these gaps with new climate change solutions that digitize infrastructure, harness the power of data, and create synergies between sectors.

Tapping technology to protect the earth

Successful decarbonization depends on technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, AI, and big data. That’s where Hitachi comes in. As a leader in social innovation with deep expertise in operational technology, information technology and IoT, Hitachi aims to be a climate change innovator that brings together green technology and digital capabilities to support cities, governments and businesses. Cut the carbon. The company is well-positioned to bridge infrastructure gaps and leverage American Jobs Plan investments with innovative solutions in areas such as rail, electric vehicle (EV) and power grids.

rail

Cities and mass transit are feeling pressure from increasingly stringent carbon reduction requirements to reduce emissions and adopt green technology. Electrification is the key to achieving this decarbonization element, and Hitachi Rail is a global partner in the process. There is no easy answer to the climate crisis, but shifting travel modes from cars and planes to trains with these more efficient and affordable options provides the fastest way to impact decarbonization.

Hitachi Rail has a history of providing pioneering technologies and full-service mobility solutions, and is committed to contributing to the global transformation of transportation. One of the models of this revolution is the Japanese railway system. Since the launch of the Hitachi Shinkansen, trains have replaced aircraft as the main mode of domestic travel.

Conversely, older rail systems that rely on diesel engines are ideal for modernization and low-carbon solutions. Among the new options are battery technologies already in operation in Japan, the United Kingdom and Italy. This innovation provides a quick way to reduce carbon emissions in countries and regions where rail infrastructure is not electrified. Create jobs for the manufacture, operation and maintenance of batteries and charging stations. In addition, trains can strengthen the economy of the city center by helping people get jobs and connecting historically marginalized communities to new commercial opportunities.

Hitachi electric car

Global sales forecasts show that electric buses, automobiles and light commercial vehicles will dominate the market within 15 years. Not only does this change the environment significantly, it also changes the industry. Every aspect of the sector needs to adapt to this change, from charging systems and stations to auto parts and vehicle operations management. Working together with government and industry leaders, this transformation can be transformed into a significant economic opportunity in the form of new green jobs across the industry.

Hitachi Astemo’s initiative has led the construction of this infrastructure, developing electric vehicle drive mechanisms and helping the United States modernize the way it works on fleet management. All of this supports a sustainable, connected and equitable mobility ecosystem.

Hitachi power grid

Underlying each of these advances is a flexible and resilient grid infrastructure. By 2050, electricity demand will double as the world shifts its energy dependence from fossil-based resources to electricity generated by renewable energy generation.

To meet these rapidly evolving needs, Hitachi ABB Power Grids is leveraging its portfolio of power grid products, solutions, software and services to move to low carbon energy by 2035 in the United States. We support this.

The next step already underway is to use the data generated by AI and IoT to build smarter and more reliable power grids and automate and digitize each element of the energy value chain. This is the basis for providing clean energy to our customers. The American Jobs Plan not only deploys clean power resources, upgrades transmission and distribution infrastructure, grows microgrids and energy storage solutions, but also leverages the potential of green technology-modified power plants. Includes the creation of high-income jobs.

Hitachi

Learn how Hitachi promotes decarbonization and unleashes economic opportunities to help the world reach the future of net zero.

