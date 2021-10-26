GW Boosts Regional Innovation as Part of the $ 15 Million Mid-Atlantic Hub | GW Today





George Washington University, as a partner institute for the new $ 15 million National Science Foundation Innovation Corps (I-Corps) Hub, is working with other research universities to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the Central Atlantic region and conduct basic research. Expand the social impact of.

NSF I-Corps Hubs is the latest evolution of the federal agency’s 10-year-old I-Corps program, providing academic researchers with hands-on, immersive entrepreneurial training and successful research products. Useful for converting to services.

NSF aims to build and maintain a diverse and comprehensive innovation ecosystem across the United States by establishing five regional I-Corps hubs, each funding $ 3 million annually over five years. increase. As one of the 10 schools selected for the Mid-Atlantic Hub, GW helps researchers respond to calls to meet the needs of major countries. They include increasing and improving the commercialization of translational research and technology, training students to become leaders in deep technology research in the future, especially at all levels of the National Innovation Network, including women and minorities in leadership roles. Includes diversification.

Bob Smith, GW’s I-Corps Director, said: “This new hub partnership will provide resources to researchers at GW and other schools in the region. I-Corps will help shape research at new universities, allowing researchers to work outside the lab. We are excited to expand our long-standing relationship with the NSF and I-Corps programs. ”

The University of Maryland will lead the I-Corps Hub Mid-Atlantic Region, partnering with GW, Pennsylvania State University, and North Carolina State University. Related to Johns Hopkins University, Virginia Tech, Carnegie Mellon University, University of Pennsylvania, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Howard University.

Congress and the White House are paying attention to the I-Corps program, making the location of GW in the heart of the country’s capital extremely important. The I-Corps program is part of the larger strategy of the US Innovation Competition Law, a bipartisan bill that Congress passed in June last year to invest in science and technology innovation. In 2015, the Obama administration announced that it would include I-Corps in its innovation strategy in the United States and that the program would extend from the NSF to all major research funding agencies in the United States.

“For avid researchers, the lessons learned by participating in the I-Corps program may drive the success rate of future research proposals,” said Professor Dayo Shittu of the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Sciences. “This is because when the proposed idea is created as a minimally viable product, it is easier to appeal to members of the Benefits Review Panel, especially with regard to intellectual benefits and broad impact.

“Therefore, when these labs, which I call idea incubators, move to real ventures, there are tremendous opportunities for social benefit. In the long run, everyone will be the winner.”

GW is the core university of the DCI-Corps node, one of the nine regional nodes nationwide that make up the NSF’s National Innovation Network, and offers I-Corps and other related entrepreneurship training programs to countries around the world.

“Since engaging as a mentor in the first NSFI-Corps pilot in 2011, GW has been an integral part of the evolution of the I-Corps program as a DC I-Corps node, leader of the GW I-Corps site. -Sources for Corps teams, mentors, instructors, and numerous supplemental grants to promote diversity, fairness, inclusiveness, and solutions, “said Jim Chung, Vice President of Research at the Office of Innovation and Entrepreneurship. increase. “I think the new I-Corps Hub grant is just the first of many new developments that will benefit GW students and faculty who are interested in bringing inventions and research into the real world from classrooms and laboratories. increase.”

GW continues to be a leader in innovation and entrepreneurship, not only in the DC region, but around the world. Last week, the university hosted the 3rd Annual Golden Week October. This is a week-long event that provides entrepreneurs with guidance, training and networking opportunities. The GW community has expanded its outreach by inviting researchers from around the world to two conferences last Thursday and Friday.

