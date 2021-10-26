Cardiff-based FinTech Wins UK Eagle Lab Innovation of the Year





Barclays has announced a Cardiff-based Fin-Tech startup as the national winner of the Barclays Entrepreneurship Awards.

Yeollo was named to the Eagle Labs Innovation of the Year in the United Kingdom. This is the path for companies within the Eagle Labs ecosystem to show true innovation, actively transform their industries and communities, and now be big.

Through mobile technology, Yoello aims to break down existing payment systems and digitize the hospitality, retail and leisure industries. Yoello offers a platform for mobile payments and online ordering and payments to businesses, so all contactless payment options in the venue, including table services, collection points, click-and-collection, and delivery services. It can be delivered on one easy-to-use platform. The multi-award-winning platform is an affordable solution that will improve your business’s bottom line, efficiency, and table sales, even when staff is reduced.

Sina Yamani, Founder and CEO of Yoello, said:

Being a member of Eagle Labs was an irreplaceable asset for our early growth. While we were in the lab, our business grew from 2 to over 50 in less than a year. Winning the national tournament represents all the effort and dedication the Yoello team has put into bringing the business to its place today.

Most of our business is to support small businesses, but Yoello also has partners for large companies that utilize our technology.

Since joining the Cardiff Barclays Eagle Lab in April 2019, Yoello has more than 70 employees, has won multiple awards, has been successfully launched in seven countries, and has one million in the UK. More than one person has used Yoellos mobile payment technology to support thousands of companies.

The Barclays Entrepreneurship Award recognizes the importance of British entrepreneurship and has successfully brought together creativity, passion and innovation to run a successful high-growth business in a pandemic and its founders nationwide. Introducing the business.

Catherine Morgan, Head of Barclays High Growth and Entrepreneurship, said:

National awards recognize the outstanding innovation and leadership of entrepreneurs and help create social change and boost the local economy. This is an opportunity to celebrate some of Britain’s most successful home ventures, many of which take advantage of international markets to create new jobs and drive economic growth. These awards make it possible to recognize and celebrate the founders behind these businesses. And everyone at Sina and Yoello wants to congratulate them on their success.

The National Jury, consisting of leading industry leaders and influencers, has selected national winners from over 1,000 applications across the UK.

The Barclays Entrepreneur Awards consist of 10 award categories, from startups to international expansion. For the first time, many Barclays partners who provide services that support corporate prosperity have had the opportunity to sponsor this category.

For more information, please visit yoello.com.

Barclays Entrepreneur Award Category:

Barclays-sponsored Startup Entrepreneur of the Year: An entrepreneur who started a new, fast-growing business. Winners – Sponsored by Hertility Health, London Scale-up Entrepreneur of the Year, Propel: Entrepreneurs with a rapidly growing business. Smart Pension-sponsored Northeast Social Entrepreneur of the Year Winner Itch: An entrepreneur whose business has revolutionized social or environmental change. Sponsored by Winner Changes UK CIC, Midlands International Expansion of the Year, Nimbla: A company that has established an impressive trading footprint and market growth in the international market over the last three years. Market Finance-sponsored East of England Entrepreneur Icon of the Year Winner Chicken Guard: An entrepreneur who succeeds in realizing his vision. Dr. Harry Destecroix, CEO of Science Creates in South West Wales, received the next level of Berkeley Card award. Recognize entrepreneurs / companies who have overcome important challenges or seized the moment of big business growth. THBurroughs Family Butcher, South West, Wales Eagle Labs Innovation Award Winners: Companies that have shown influence through digital empowerment and innovative collaboration. Yoello and Wales Rise FinTech Company of the Year Award in South West Wales: Rise Network and Barclays Accelerator Alumni companies creating scaling businesses that transform financial services. Winner CreditEnable, Mumbai’s Outstanding Contribution to Entrepreneurship Award, recognizes individuals who have had a significant impact on the entrepreneurial ecosystem, shaped the profile and importance of entrepreneurs in the UK and abroad, and influenced them. .. Martha Lane Fox founded Lastminute.com in 1998. People’s Choice Awards: Awarded to individuals or businesses that receive the most votes from the general public.Winner BeoBia, Midland

