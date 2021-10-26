Is the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack worth it?





Nintendo

It was March 1997. I was 15 years old. I remember like yesterday.

I’ve collected my pocket money, hard-earned savings from hard paper runs, and some changes scooped up between my parents’ sofa cushions. I nervously walked to the counter at the Comet retail store in Glasgow, Scotland, and put over 350 humorous on the brand new Nintendo 64 and two games, the Super Mario 64 and the Pilotwings 64.

The Nintendo 64 was just released and everything I owned on this planet was sacrificed. It sent me to the cleaner.

Happily, just two months later, in May, Nintendo announced a 100 price cut. I have a broken heart.

It will get you back!

Yvonne Hemsey, Getty Images

Twenty-five years later, if I was told that I would be able to play Super Mario 64 with a classic library for $ 5 a month, I don’t know how it responded. Violently? probably. Perhaps I fell into a poor fetal ball and shed real visceral tears for the tremendous amount of money I poured into the drain.

What time is it to live? On the illustrious Tuesday of 2021, Nintendo fans will have easy access to the illustrious past with little effort.

In September 2018, Nintendo launched Nintendo Switch Online. This is a service that allows users to play games such as Fortnite and Mario Kart 8 online, such as Xbox Live and PlayStation Plus. In addition to the ability to play current games online, it provided access to hosts for retro NES and SNES games, all at a fairly low price of $ 20 per year.

As of Tuesday, Nintendo has expanded its offerings. You can now subscribe to the online expansion pack for online services. This gives you additional access to the Nintendo 64 and Sega Megadrive game selections (and strangely, there’s also a new DLC for Animal Crossing). catch? The service is more expensive. Over a considerable amount. Instead of costing $ 20 an annual subscription to the service, the expansion package costs a total of $ 50 a year.

Initial public offering of Nintendo 64 games.

Nintendo

Is it worth it? “? It’s a question error and I don’t even know where to start. If you’re 15 years old, I’m a 15-year-old Nintendo 64 and two (only two) video games alongside Comet. If I asked him to put his life saver for, he would have robbed him of all the power of his adolescent adolescence, but I could gather my arms. When asked on Twitter if the price of the expansion pack was unreasonable, people made a fuss.

Do people really think the N64 and Megadrive expansion packs are unreasonable?

Mark Celels (@Serrels) October 26, 2021

At least in my Twitter mention, the broad consensus was an additional $ 30 to access the N64’s rotation cast, and there were too many megadrive games. Many have complained about the additional costs and compared them to the value of competing services such as the Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus. Some had problems with the quality of the games available and wondered how regularly Nintendo would add new titles. All fair points. For me, it makes financial sense to have easy access to a wide library of my favorite games for less than $ 5 a month across multiple retro platforms. The ability to play online in games like Splatoon 3 when it finally arrives is a bonus.

But the value is subjective. One reply stood out to me.

I get * reasons * that people think it’s too expensive, but I think the way people perceive the value of entertainment products is also fundamentally broken

James O’Connor (@Jickle) October 26, 2021

In particular, this is that “the way people perceive the value of entertainment products is fundamentally broken.”

I go one layer deeper. I would like to argue that the way people specifically recognize video games is completely and completely broken. Unrepairable.

Now we are everywhere in the store. The Xbox Game Pass gives you access to your entire library of state-of-the-art video games for $ 15 per month. Still, a single video game not available on the Game Pass could potentially regain $ 60. Next, there is the problem with the game itself. For example, smaller indie games like the newly released Inscryption on PC are expected to be cheaper by default than AAA productions like Deathloop on the PS5. Why?

All Mega Drive games available at launch online at Nintendo Online.

Nintendo

Is it really more expensive because video games are more expensive to produce? No one pays to watch the latest Marvel movies in the cinema. It’s a bigger budget than an Oscar-winning indie film like Nomadland. Why do video games do the same? Consider major titles such as Fortnite and Apex Legends, which are literally free to play and have a confusing Smörgås board. Who says the value of individual video games in this wild environment where something is happening?

It’s a complete mess.

In most cases, $ 50 for 12 months of access to dozens of spinning classic video games should represent the value of money. Is this package worthless because the game is old?

The Nintendo Online Expansion Pack is a weird and annoying package brought to the rapidly evolving market where the rules and concepts of “value” are constantly changing or, worse, contradictory to each other.

Is Nintendo Online Expansion Unreasonable? If you think so, yes. Is it also an incredible deal that gives you access to a host of classic video games? Also, yes. In video games, the rules of value don’t make sense, so they are present at every point in the spectrum of value.

The same people who hesitate to pay an extra $ 30 for classic video games could easily fork the same amount with Fortnite skins. And that’s ok. Your mileage is different. Are you the type of person who plays Mario 64 for 10 minutes and then never uses the service again? Maybe this is not for you. Next month we may spend to fully regenerate the Ocarina of Time. If so, this is the best money you have ever spent.

myself? Willing to fork extra cash. The 15-year-old, who once lined up with Comet to save his life on the Nintendo 64, is happy and furious at exactly the same time.

