Palms brand revives with true wireless earphones





After launching the Palm Phone in 2019, the reborn Palm is back with the next new product. But it’s not another smartphone. Instead, startups that currently own the Palm brand are jumping into the trend of true wireless earphones. Palm Buds Pro Yes, yet another Pro gadget can be pre-ordered for $ 99 starting today, but will eventually have a suggested retail price of $ 129. At that price, you’ll get a set of earphones with noise canceling, a heavy bass 10 mm driver, and IPX4 waterproof and sweat resistant.

According to Palm, earphones fit into the lightweight product philosophy that began with the smaller Palm Phones manufactured by TCL and are no longer available for sale. Regarding Palm Buds Pro manufacturers, according to the Palm Ventures Group, Palm manufactures Palm Buds Pro with the support of China-based suppliers.

Image: Palm Ventures Group, Inc

A quick 30-second search of Amazon found earphones with the same design (excluding the logo). The Palms buds seem to have three mics on each earphone rather than these products, which seems to be a fairly common OEM reference design. The Palm Ventures Group states in a product FAQ that our engineers have developed one of the most advanced active noise canceling (ANC) and environmental noise canceling (ENC) systems on the market. The company’s leadership includes Beats by Dre and Samsungs’ most popular headphone designers, the company said.

Palm Ventures claims that Palm Buds Pro offers studio-grade audio at a fairly aggressive price. Battery life is estimated to be up to four and a half hours when active noise canceling is enabled. When switched off, it can be extended to 5.5 hours. You can expect a total playback of 24 hours or more, including the case recharge. Palm Buds Pro has a noise canceling mode and a transparent mode, and as mentioned above, the 6-microphone architecture also has an environmental noise canceling function, so you can hear the other party’s voice well.

Palm Buds Pro will begin shipping in early November. Black only, but if you want more colors, Palm Ventures Group will also sell a silicone case with a carabiner. They are currently available for order on Palm.com and will be available through Amazon on November 9th, at which point they will cost a higher $ 129.

I’ve never heard of Palm Buds Pro in person, so how do you compare it to Amazon’s competitors, which look very similar, and other options like the $ 99 Nothing earphones? But these things couldn’t feel far away from the old palm. The Palm Phone had at least some unique qualities, if not the first small phone to disable a large phone.

Speaking of old Palms, the new documentary Springboard: Have you ever seen the secret history of the first real smartphone? Now available in The Verge app for Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku (Apple TV is coming soon).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/10/26/22745711/palm-buds-pro-announced-pricing-features The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos