Metroid Dread Speed ​​Runner beats the game in 90 minutes

Every game life cycle has a time for speed runners to break the code, revealing a baseline time to compete. A few weeks after the release of Metroid Dread, such a benchmark has materialized. It is a game in which the fastest player races from the beginning to the end in about an hour and a half.

Introduced on the Nintendo Switch on October 8th, Metroid Dread is the first mainline Metroid game in nearly 20 years. Like most previous entries, its side-scrolling action platformer is configured to collect upgrades and navigate dense maze-like maps without running out of backtracking. Howlongtobeat.com has an average playthrough of just over 10 hours. Kotakus reviewers have put it together in eight. However, in particular, the Dreads in-game clock reverts every time it dies. So a 10 hour playthrough can spend far more time than the actual 10 hours.

Unless you’re part of the Metroid Dread speed-running community, Hans Zimmer can sprint the game many times faster than BWAHMM WAHMMMM WAMMMM in his new Dune movie. (The length of the dunes is 2 hours and 35 minutes.)

On the leaderboard site Speedrun.com, eight of the top ten fastest run of any percentage will clock in in less than 90 minutes. And dozens of Metroid Dread players are far behind. At the time of this writing, nearly 50 players have submitted runs of less than 1 hour and 40 minutes (the threshold determined by Speedrun.com’s Dread Community MOD requires video evidence for authentication. ). And the top 163 runs are all less than two hours, clearly reminding us that Speedrun’s feat is a speed contest measured in seconds instead of minutes.

What is Percentage Execution?

Execution of any percentage is in standard speedrun format. It’s basically about racing from the title screen to the credits as fast as possible. Addressing them without considering optional content such as side quests or non-essential upgrades will reduce overall completion time. Execution of any percentage usually completes at the standard difficulty level of the game.

The rules for speedruns of any percentage of Metroid Dread are very simple. First, create a new save file through opening cinematics and so on. When I reload the file, I see a time of 3 minutes and 44 seconds. That is when the real-time timer starts. (That’s why Speedrun.com records show in-game time (IGT) that is different from the real-time metrics used by competitors.) So-called turbo controllers are prohibited, but in the switch menu. Button remapping is perfectly fair. game. If you provide video proof for verification, the heads-up display should remain on and you should be able to hear the audio track. There are no other restrictions.

While I was drafting this story, the verified world record was held by Samura 1man, a speed runner based in Finland who is competitive in Nintendo games such as Super Mario Sunshine and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess. I did. Here’s an impressive run of Dread arriving in 1 hour 26 minutes 9 seconds:

Run, and others who like it, show off some fascinating traversal tricks on Metroid Dread. For example, before I saw it, I had no clue to charge Samus’s arm cannon while sprinting, gliding, and climbing around the ZDR. Second, if you look closely, you can see Samus jumping off the wall from the spider’s magnet pad. News to me!

Earlier this month, Kotaku reported on how to break the sequence to defeat Dread’s boss Kraid in the Catalis region of Byzantine like crazy. Unlocking the Samus Morphball bomb before it is supposed will give you access to the cannon that sends you into the kraid and give you the opportunity to drop a bunch of bombs. Gross, yes, but very effective. But despite being a faster way to kill Kraid himself, the time required to reach the bomb before the battle means it will be a net loss. Therefore, Kraid is defeated using traditional methods at a slower speed, spamming junk from basic attacks and not ruining the timing of evasion. Nevertheless, good stuff! (The battle with Clade begins at 28:15.)

However, please also note that the Samura1mans video contains an addendum to the title: (Old World Record). Well, yeah, about that: Earlier today, speed runner Hardpelicn posted a ferocious arbitrary percent run that came in 1 hour, 25 minutes, and 21 seconds.

If the speed running community of other high wire games is any sign, the player will continue to play hot potatoes on the crown for some time.

Of course, this applies to all percentage runs. Currently, there is a record of 100% complete (the speed at which you can win the game while finding all the upgrades) or hard mode (from start to finish on higher difficulty) throughout the map. But they all succeeded in one way. Make me realize that I need to increase my pace.

