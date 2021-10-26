Nintendo sits on the best game subscription service in the world it just refuses to make





Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo

Today we are celebrating the launch of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass, a truly ridiculous evolution of Nintendo’s online ambitions. This is even called because it treats the Internet consistently like some kind of alien code that takes decades to crack. ..

The Switch Online Expansion Pass raises the price of the original Nintendo Online service by a factor of 2.5, adding a small collection of SEGA games and some N64 classics. Also, for some reason, Animal Crossing expansion.

Perhaps Nintendo likes to make money. Still, they refused to admit that they were sitting at the potential gaming subscription service Hope Diamond for reasons I couldn’t even start to understand.

Obviously, the biggest deal for current game subscriptions is the Xbox Game Pass. It boasts a large number of games, including new releases, at a consistent subscription price. Microsoft has recently relied more or less on its overall platform strategy.

Nintendo may not want to put the latest hits on its subscription service (Sony obviously doesn’t), but unlike other industries, it has a back catalog. What if instead of disassembling it and reselling it for generations, it actually compiles into one continuous subscription service that Nintendo fans can’t say no?

What is this and what are you doing

Nintendo

The idea is simple. Buy games that Nintendo still has or can negotiate for, with a monthly subscription fee of $ 10-15, regardless of generation.

So I’m talking at least about NES, SNES, Gameboy, N64, GameCube, GBA, DS, and 3DS. Then you can decide when to add Wii, Wii U and Switch games. This will be a lifetime account where you can take over your subscription and download the classics you want to play on that new hardware, whatever the new hardware Nintendo has put out. The ultimate virtual console system that doesn’t move with you and split into these ridiculous chunks as it does today, or force players to repurchase games they’ve already purchased a couple of times. And a way to provide some sort of legal alternative to the thousands of emulators that have brought these games online for at least years. This started with NES, and although some SNES games have rarely started on Nintendo Switch Online these days, they’re miles away from where they’re needed.

If this is done correctly, you’ll end up with more revenue than ever before, including mini-consoles, individual VC sales, and expansion path upgrades. A streamlined version of every Nintendo Classic is a necessity for millions of players and will be a consistent source of revenue for Nintendo as long as it can be run across the hardware. They can continue to add to it to increase its value, and it may not compete directly with the game pass, but it focuses on old games rather than new ones, is that okay? That essentially means that they have their entire market on their own. Sony has already done this to some extent for classic PS games on PS Now, and the fact that Nintendo is raising the price of online services by a factor of 2.5, allowing nine N64 games to be jammed is ridiculous.

I don’t know what’s wrong here. Nintendo does not currently have rights to all games on older systems, but there are enough classics under its umbrella to make such works. They might think they’re taking advantage of this in selling, reselling, or expanding paths for individual games, but they promise they won’t. An all-encompassing, true subscription virtual console is a source of revenue like never before.

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe to my free weekly content summary newsletter, God Rolls.

Get my science fiction novel Herokiller series and its audiobooks, as well as The Earthborn Trilogy in the audiobooks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2021/10/26/nintendo-is-sitting-on-the-worlds-best-gaming-subscription-service-it-just-refuses-to-make/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos