How to view photos up close in hidden macro mode on iPhone 13 Pro





The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have great cameras, and there are some of the best cameras you can buy over the phone. They also got an exclusive new feature that Apple has never offered: Macro mode that allows you to take extreme close-ups just 2 centimeters away! Though complex that you can barely see with the naked eye. Your pet’s very fine fur, leaf veins, and sub-pixels on your computer monitor screen are all within reach.

However, Apple does not automatically provide the macro mode button itself. If you bring your smartphone within 10 cm of the object, it will automatically switch to a super wide-angle lens. Some users found Apple uncomfortable enough to turn off automatic macro switching in iOS 15.1

However, if you then manually switch to a super wide-angle lens, it’s not that close by default. Here is an example of full resolution.

Taken in iPhone 13 mini screen, iPhone 13 Pros macro mode. Photo courtesy of Sean Hollister / The Verge Without the macro mode. Photo courtesy of Sean Hollister / The Verge

So how do you actually use macro mode?

How to use iPhone 13 Pros macro mode

Again, that automatic. No need to look for a button. Just get closer. When I open the camera app, it gets very close to what I want to take and it gets blurry. Then slowly put it back in until it looks crispy. For more certainty, pull back enough for the autofocus (yellow square) to work.

Incredibly rest at that distance (good hands, good braces, tripod is probably the best!) And snap shots. If you’re shooting with a handheld, it’s a good idea to shoot a little more so that you can choose the clearest one at that distance. Any amount of movement can be blurry.

that’s it! Of course, unless you turn off the phone’s automatic macro mode.

How to turn off (and turn on) automatic lens replacement for iPhone 13 Pro

Do you hate the iPhone 13 Pro or ProMax automatically switching from a (very good) regular lens if you get too close? Starting with iOS 15.1, you can turn it on and off.

Open the Settings app, go to your camera and scroll to the bottom to find the auto macro. To disable swap, switch it off.

How to take macro photos manually on iPhone 13 Pro

Hopefully Apple will add a manual button soon. This is the same way you can tap 0.5 to manually jump to the ultra-wide camera, or tap 3 to manually jump to the zoom lens (unless it’s too dark). In the meantime, you can take macro pictures with automatic macros turned off, but they are not always nearby.

Switch to a super wide-angle lens and follow the same steps as before. Get closer, move away, and stay still. Autofocus will continue to work, though not as much as in auto macro mode.

Again, here’s a super wide-angle lens without automacro … and here’s how close it is with automacro turned on.

But you can also trick the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max into getting almost as good results just by zooming in on your own. Apple told The Verge that its automatic macro mode effectively crops a 12-megapixel image, which is equivalent to 3 megapixels, upsamples it to 12 megapixels again, and adds a bit of processing. Therefore, if you want to emulate the same jump from a 13mm field of view to a 26mm field of view, hold down the 0.5x button and drag the zoom wheel to a magnification of about 0.9x.

Here are three pictures of a bamboo coaster I picked up in Maui. The first is an auto macro shot, the second is a 0.5x shot trimmed to about 0.9x on a Windows PC, and the third is a 0.9x magnification shot on the iPhone itself. They are almost the same, right? I think automacro looks the sharpest with Apple’s processing up, but none of them are great and everything is fine.

Auto macro. Trimming manually on a PC. I shot it with a 0.9x crop on the iPhone 13 Pro itself.

So now you know. If you have a particularly spectacular macro shot on your phone, hit me on Twitter.

