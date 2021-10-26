Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021) Review





Amazon’s 2021 Kindle Paperwhite ($ 139.99) uses the new E Ink panel to display more words per page than previous versions. While the price of the Paperwhite model is slowly rising, this new version offers most readers the best combination of features at the right price, such as a flat front panel and water pouf design. In addition to the updated screen, these features will help you continue to win the Editor’s Choice Award for e-readers.

Amazon Kindle lineup

There are 2.5 e-reader players in the US market, but other players play a bigger role abroad. The Amazon Kindle dominates the state side. They are great for reading Amazon books and work well with public library titles. For other sources and formats, there is Kobo. Barnes & Noble’s Nook model still exists, but the future of its lineup seems uncertain.

Amazon has four E Ink Kindles in 2021, including a $ 89.99 Kindle, a $ 139.99 Paperwhite, a $ 189.99 Paperwhite signature, and a $ 249.99 Oasis. Paperwhite has significant advantages over the base model. To get started, it’s waterproof and safe to read on the beach or in the bath. The flat front design prevents sand and gunk from getting caught in cracks. Also, the screen is much clearer and the changing color front light is easy on the eyes.

However, moving up from Paperwhite makes the additional features less meaningful. The Paperwhite signature adds more storage, wireless charging, and an automatically changing front light. These are useful additions, but they don’t change your reading experience. The Kindle Oasis is a fun design with a cool metal frame, lighter than Paperwhite, and a physical page-turning button (I have one and love it), but it’s also very expensive for an e-reader.

Paperwhite, like most Amazon eBook readers, starts at $ 139.99, but keep in mind that by default you’ll see ads on your lock screen. If you want to remove these ads, you will have to pay an additional $ 20.

From left to right: 2021 Paperwhite, 2018 Paperwhite, 2021 Paperwhite signature (Photo: Sascha Segan)

More square inches, less page turning

The 2018 Paperwhite design introduced a flat front and waterproof rating. The new model is a little bigger. The 2021 Paperwhite is still a smooth black matte device, but is now 6.8 x 4.9 x 0.3 inches (HWD) instead of 6.6 x 4.6 x 0.3 inches. At 7.2 ounces, it’s 0.8 ounces heavier than the previous model I thought would bother me first, but it’s not. Still, it’s light enough to hold comfortably for hours with one hand.

The bigger news is the bigger screen. The new Paperwhite steps up from a 6-inch 300ppi E Ink Carta display to a 6.8-inch panel that maintains 300ppi resolution. The front light is also 10% brighter. The entire device is still IPX8 rated, so it can withstand 1 hour of freshwater or 3 minutes of seawater.

The new Paperwhites and Oasis have a front light that changes color from bluish white to yellow using two sliders. Yellowness can also be tied to the clock, so the screen turns yellow as the night goes on, saving your eyes. The 17 LED system is far superior to the 4 LEDs on the base model Kindle.

The bottom-mounted power button, which is the wreckage of the 2018 model, bothers some people, but doesn’t tend to accidentally press the base Paperwhite model. (However, for Signature models, the wireless charging cradle may trigger the button.)

The USB-C port makes your Kindle match other mobile devices of the last few years. However, fast charging is not supported. Charging takes several hours and powers up below 9 watts. The new Paperwhite lasts for about a week with frequent use, but turning off the front light and Wi-Fi can significantly extend battery life.

Amazon includes a power cable, but not a power adapter. The Paperwhite works with any USB-C power cable and adapter, but without it, Amazon sells it for $ 20. Amazon also sells covers for the Kindle in the $ 30 to $ 60 range.

Reading experience

Reading Susanna Clarke’s Jonathan Strange and Norrell in standard Amazon font sizes, the old Kindle displayed 17 short words of about 8 words each, and the new Kindle displayed 21 lines of 9 words each. This means 20% less page turning in the new model. In my opinion, there are 20% more peaceful experiences.

The new Paperwhite (right) has more words per page than the old one (left) (Photo: Sascha Segan)

Older Kindle screens are about the same width as mass market paperbacks, but with less text down the page. The new ones are wider and about the same height than most mass market paperbacks. Both trade paperbacks and hardcovers stand on top of the old and new Kindles.

Manga volumes formatted in books can be read on older Kindles, but the text is a bit larger, so it’s easier to read here. The fascinating children’s manga “Yotsubato!” Can be read very well on the new Kindle.

The 2021 Paperwhite (right) is a good size for Japanese manga, which tends to be smaller and less colorful than the American comics, but it still looks great on the 2018 model (left) (Photo: Sascha Segan).

However, Paperwhite is not a good e-reader for American comics, graphic novels, or highly illustrated children’s books. The screen is too small to read the text. Most people prefer to read these formats on color devices such as the Amazon Fire HD 10 and the base model Apple iPad anyway. But if you want to experience these pieces in the subdued tones of e-ink, you’ll need to look for a 10-inch e-ink device like the Onyx Boox Note Air.

Faster interface

Amazon recently updated the Kindle interface to make it easier to navigate. This improvement is not unique to the new Paperwhite. Software updates are included with the base model Kindle, some older Paperwhites, and Oasis. The main change is that the home screen has a new icon that will help you quickly return to the book you are reading. If you have an ad-free Kindle, the lock screen will now also show the cover of the book you’re currently reading.

If you have a large Kindle library (I have over 200 books), some new features will help reduce confusion. I like the series being automatically submitted under one cover, so I don’t have to page all of my kids’ Wings of Fire books (there are many) to get to Lavie Tidhar.

Of course, all the usual features of Amazon are also here. X-Rays show who the letters are, dictionaries show what the words are, and Goodreads integration allows you to tell others what you’re reading.

Kindle works best with Amazon or public library ebooks. It gives an overview of how to get free ebooks on your Kindle and how to email PDF or EPUB ebooks to your device, but these are often messed up with fonts and navigation. I’ve never had a great experience with support in the form of. In translation. Other e-reader brands, especially Kobo, handle these formats much better.

X-rays help track the characters in the book (Photo: Sascha Segan)

Goodbye 3G, Hello Better Wi-Fi

Remember Whispernet, where you can download books anywhere? It’s dying. It relied on the AT & T 3G network, which will be turned off in 2022. If you have an older Kindle that relies on Whispernet, the service will end in the United States. (The 2018 Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis have 4G LTE versions, but they weren’t sold very well in the United States.)

As a result, Kindle is more dependent on Wi-Fi than ever before. Fortunately, the 2021 Paperwhite has significantly better Wi-Fi than the 2018 model. When tested on a 5GHz Wi-Fi network, previous models usually downloaded books in 5-8 seconds instead of 14-17 seconds. Book covers, Kindle store pages, and Kindle web browser pages are also filled in faster. This performance improvement may not be a big deal, but it’s a noticeable upgrade.

Better Wi-Fi support also reinforces that you probably don’t need 32GB of Signature Edition storage. 8GB is enough. You can download the book whenever you want, at home or with a free Wi-Fi connection. Each Kindle book in text format is only a few megabytes. Audiobooks take up much more space.

Bluetooth functionality is the same as the previous Paperwhite. You can use Bluetooth headphones for Audible audiobooks. You can also sync audiobooks to pick up or off at the same point in a text book. Unfortunately, wired USB-C headphones don’t work.

E Ink Kindle does not have built-in speakers or immersion reading. This is a neat mode in which the text is highlighted when the text is read by voice. To do this, you need an Android or iOS phone or tablet with the Kindle app.

As with previous Kindles, various covers are available

Time keeps passing … to the future

People keep their Kindle for a long time. They should; ebook readers are simple devices, and if they work, they work. As part of this review, we looked at user complaints about Amazon from 2018 model buyers. By the way, some people still have a Kindle with a keyboard for 2009.

The 2021 Paperwhite is in many ways similar to the 2018 model, and some of the differences from the new model frustrate users of much older Kindles. For example, the front light system is more complex and uniform, resulting in shorter battery read life. It doesn’t even have built-in speakers or headphone jacks like older models. As mentioned earlier, many people dislike the power button mounted at the bottom. The flat front also has a bit more glare than some previous models.

I haven’t included this section to lament the features of devices that are no longer available for purchase, but upgradeers need to know what to expect. And the new design has several advantages. I think reading in the bath or on the beach is a big use case. I don’t like the dented front of older models collecting dust and dirt.

The black matte back is easy to hold (Photo: Sascha Segan)

The right choice

E-ink e-readers should get you out of the way and let you read your book. That’s what the new Kindle Paperwhite does. We provide the right features at the right price. For example, Paperwhite is waterproof and versatile, but the wireless charging you get with Signature Edition isn’t that important. Kobo’s closest competing ebook reader, the $ 179.99 Libra2, is a bit expensive and doesn’t handle Amazon books natively. Kindle and Kobos are like modern iOS and Android. Not many people switch because they use different content stores. Therefore, when buying books from Amazon, Kindle Paperwhite is the right ebook reader and editor’s choice winner for most people.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021) Conclusion

Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite 2021 version is similar to the great 2018 version, but with the addition of a wider screen and a better reading experience.

