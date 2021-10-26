Best Windows 11 Tips and Tips





Here is Windows 11, the latest version of Microsoft’s long-running operating system. At least if you’re using a supported PC. As you leap, you’ll notice a sophisticated redesign with a central taskbar like Chrome OS and rounded corners of the app. Internally, it’s almost the same OS, but there are some new features that you need to know how to use. These tips will help you facilitate the transition from Windows 10 to Windows 11.

Readjust the start button

The first thing that pops out is the placement of the start button. It was long placed in the lower left corner of the screen, but is centered on the rest of the icons on the taskbar. But don’t worry. You can undo it. Right click on the taskbar[タスクバーの設定]Open.[タスクバーの動作]Select the dropdown and[タスクバーの配置]of[左]Change to. This will move all taskbar icons to the left,[スタート]The button will return to its original location. For more information on personalizing the Windows 11 taskbar, see our guide.

The right-click menu now focuses only on the most important settings. If you need more settings, such as printing, setting a new background, or displaying the entire file location,[その他のオプションを表示]Select to open the ripple menu.

Customize the quick settings panel

Windows 11 separates the quick settings that appear in the Windows 10 Action Center from the notifications in that panel. Click on the taskbar area with the Wi-Fi, Speaker, and Battery icons to open a settings menu that allows you to control Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, airplane mode, battery saver mode, and more.To add or remove a settings button here, it’s in the shape of a pencil[クイック設定の編集]Click the button. Unlock unnecessary things or[追加]Click to[クイック設定]Allows you to access new features from the menu.

Easier desktop management

Microsoft has replaced the old task view button with a redesigned icon on the taskbar. This makes it easy to create and manage multiple desktops. Hover over the icon to see an open virtual desktop or create a new desktop. You can relocate these desktops as needed, and drag apps from one desktop to another.

While Windows 10 is touching the widget, Windows 11 will be all in. If you want to check the weather, look up sports scores, track stock prices, monitor nearby traffic, manage your Outlook calendar, remove tasks from your to-do list, or read them, you’re up to date. News, a new widget icon on the taskbar has covered you. You can customize the widget to your needs, rearrange the widget on the page, and manage your news feed settings through Microsoft News.

Other multitasking layouts

Microsoft has supported snapping and resizing features since Windows 7, but Windows 11 has been enhanced with snap layouts.You can drag and drop windows into place, but in Windows 11, supported apps[最大化]Hover over the button to display a menu of layout options. There is one large window on the left and two large windows on the right. , Or three in a row. Click to select your preferred formation and move the app into place.

Chat with the team

Microsoft Teams, the company’s free messaging, calling, and video conferencing app, is built into Windows 11. Start a video call and start a chat from the new chat icon on the taskbar. You don’t need to open the Microsoft Teams app. You can use the Teams mobile app to sync your contacts, but if your contacts don’t use Teams, send an invitation by email or text. Even if you’re not signed up for Teams, you can talk to your contacts via SMS or join a video chat via a web link.

Get things done in a focus session

Messages and video chats pop up during work, which can be distracting when you have a lot of work to do. For Windows 11 focus sessions, it’s a good idea to set aside time for tasks that require deep, uninterrupted focus. Now available in the new Alarms & Clock app, it provides a quick way to get at least 30 minutes of work time without distractions. Beyond 45 minutes, the app automatically schedules a 5-minute break in the middle of the session. This is a step-by-step guide for setting up for your PC.

In Windows 11, Microsoft streamlines the ribbon at the top of the File Explorer menu. Now you only see the cut, copy, share, sort, and view options. You don’t have to check multiple tabs or settings that you don’t use. In Windows 11, you can create new folders and shortcuts as well as documents based on the programs you have installed.[新しい]Buttons have also been added.

Pair input / output device

Windows 11 has a full-featured sound menu with the ability to pair new input and output devices.[設定]>[システム]>[サウンド]Open and[出力]Of the section[デバイスの追加]Click to link external speakers or other devices. or,[入力]Under[デバイスの追加]Click to connect an external microphone. Then you can choose whether to connect via Bluetooth, wireless dock, etc.[詳細設定]Scroll down to the section and[すべてのサウンドデバイス]Click to see a complete list of all input and output devices connected to your PC.

New sound mode

Windows 11 gives you more control over your audio output, including monaural and extended audio modes. To move to monaural[設定]>[システム]>[サウンド]Open to enable monaural audio and combine the left and right audio channels. For enhanced audio such as bass boost, virtual surround, room correction, loudness equalization, etc.[サウンド]Of the menu[詳細]In the section[すべてのサウンドデバイス]Click and select a device[プロパティ]Access the menu and[オーディオの拡張]To enable.

View the app list

Windows 11 has additional steps to display a complete list of installed apps.[スタート]Instead of opening the menu and immediately viewing the app list next to the live tile[スタート]Of the menu[固定]In the section[すべてのアプリ]You need to click the button. After that, you will be able to browse the list and search for specific apps.

Speaking of live tiles, it’s finally gone in Windows 11. Instead, there’s a simpler start menu that you can pin the app to and easily access. Open the app list, right-click on the app and[開始に固定]Select and[固定]Go to the section. Then you can drag the app to the desired position.Right click to remove the app[スタートから固定解除]Choose.

In Windows 10,[スタート]When you tap the button[設定]Button[スタート]It will be displayed above the button. Not so in Windows 11,[設定]>[個人設定]>[スタート]>[フォルダー]You can add it again from. You can also add File Explorer, other common folders, and network icons here.

Get better recommendations

The new Start menu has recommended sections for recent files and frequently used apps. To customize what is displayed here[設定]>[カスタマイズ]>[スタート]Open to open recently installed apps, frequently used apps, or recently opened items[スタート]Menu and[アプリリスト]Instruct Windows not to display it in.

Change the default app

In Windows 10, it’s easy to choose a default app, but in Windows 11, you have to specify a default app for each file type, which makes the process more complicated.Open the Settings app and select the menu on the left[アプリ]Tap the section.[デフォルトのアプリ]Select and click the app you want to set as the default file type to see a list of all file types that can be processed. Click the file type you want and select the app from the pop-up menu. See the guide for a complete overview of the process.

Please select a theme

The theme will be back in Windows 11, but this time it will work in conjunction with Dark Mode.[設定]>[パーソナライズ]Open and select one of the default themes to change the background image, sound, cursor, accent color, and color theme all at once. You can open the theme to edit the current theme, add a new theme from the Microsoft Store, or create your own theme.

Better battery visualization

Windows 11 does a better job than its predecessor, helping to visualize battery usage data.[設定]>[システム]>[電源とバッテリー]Go to[バッテリー使用量]Open a tab. Here is a graph showing the amount of power used in the last few days or hours. Below is a list of apps that show power usage for each individual app. If you find a program that may be using too much power, you can shut down background use and put it to sleep, just as your iPhone or Android device allows.

Get used to new touch gestures

(Microsoft)

If you’re using a stunning new Surface Pro 8 touchscreen PC convertible or tablet, you’ll have to get used to a whole new set of touch gestures, many of which require multiple fingers. Swipe from the left to prevent the task switching mode from opening and open the News and Information widget panel. You need to swipe up on the screen (anywhere) with four fingers to see the task view. Swipe from the right to thankfully open the notification. Swiping from top to bottom no longer closes the app, but you can swipe down on the app window with three fingers to minimize the app and display the desktop. Swipe up with three fingers to open all running windows.

Running Android App (Beta)

For Windows Insider, you’ll have early access to Android apps in the Microsoft Store. Currently, the Amazon Appstore app is limited to 50, but more are under development. Here’s how to download the Windows subsystem for Android, install the App store, and try out the Android app on your Windows 11 PC.

Michael Muchmore contributed to this story.

