MacBook Pro 2021 and Dell XPS 13: Four Major Differences





This is an old battle between the famous Dell XPS 13 and the newly improved Apple MacBook Pro. However, both offer excellent specs, so you may be wondering which one will win.

The Apple MacBook Pro 2021 was recently unveiled at the Unleashed event, unveiling a whole new chipset and boosting Apple’s best-performing laptop title ever.

The Dell XPS 13 is a bit more on the market at this point, but it’s still a formidable enemy to Apple and earned a rare 5/5 star honor during testing.

Continue scrolling to see which one appears at the top based on the differences between these two laptops and your current knowledge of the two products.

Also, once you have your MacBook Pro ready for testing, we’ll update this page with final judgment, so check back later.

processor

The most interesting feature of the MacBook Pro 2021 is the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. The new chip will be manufactured by Apple and will debut on the new MacBook. The M1 Pro is the default option, but if you want even faster, you can upgrade the 16-inch variation to the most powerful of the two, the M1 Max.

The MacBook Pro is especially aimed at creators. Chipsets need to enable fast performance even when performing high-intensity tasks such as video editing and 3D rendering.

The Dell XPS 13 wasn’t created with creative in itself, but it’s included in Intel 11th generation processors with options between Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Intel Core i7-1185G7 chips. These should perform basic productivity tasks like dreams and easily handle most mid-level tasks. The review even states that it was able to handle more taxable applications such as Photoshop and Premiere Pro. Based on experience, don’t expect to do complex Vector work.

It’s not surprising that the MacBook Pro has a lot of processing power, but knowing that the XPS 13 can handle some of the high-intensity tasks makes you know if you’re the only one who occasionally gets involved in photo editing. It’s a good idea to keep it. It is covered.

Design and port

The designs of these two laptops are quite different. It’s not that shocking as it’s manufactured by two different brands.

The MacBook Pro even switched things by Apple’s standards. With a smaller bezel than before, the iPhone 13 also shows the infamous notch that we all hated and grew up. The Pro is also available in two sizes, 14 inches and 16 inches, the latter weighing 2.2 kg.

The Pro also includes three Thunderbolt 4 ports, even though it no longer has an Intel processor. You can get a laptop in 14 and 16 inch variations.

Thunderbolt is in the form of a USB-C port, but you can do much more. It can power your device and transfer data to 32Gbps over IP, making it a useful add-on if you need to move robust files from your laptop.

The Dell XPS 13, on the other hand, has a 13.3 inch Infinity Edge screen. That is, it has no notches at all and maintains a crisp look at 3.5K resolution.

The XPS 13 also supports two Thunderbolt 4 ports, but it’s not too shocking because it runs on Intel processors. The laptop is also skinny, lightweight and weighs only 1.16 kg, making it an excellent option for portable laptops. The MacBook Pro weighs 1.6 kg.

operating system

One of the most noticeable differences between Apple and Windows devices is the OS change. The MacBook Pro features the macOS Monterey, which went into beta in July and was fully released today.

The updated OS includes Safari overhaul with the ability to group tabs, and universal to connect to Mac and iPad and use the same trackpad, mouse, and keyboard on both devices without the need for setup. There are new features such as controls.

The XPS 13 comes with Windows 10 pre-installed, but you are welcome to install Windows 11, which was fully released in early October.

Dell actually recommends that users install Windows 11 Pro for their business, and all Windows 10 PCs are eligible for a free upgrade. Interestingly, the latest upgrade is reminiscent of macOS, with a central taskbar and app dock.

Performance has also improved from the last iteration, and Microsoft claims that updates are 40% faster and can be run automatically in the background to streamline the experience.

price

The MacBook Pro 2021 isn’t for people on a tight budget. The 14-inch start price for high-end laptops is 1899, and the 16-inch unit starts at a high price of 2399.

But keep in mind that the latest Pro isn’t for the consumer. You only need to buy it if you want to get the most out of the impressive amount of graphics power. This means that the MacBook Pro is primarily purchased and targets creatives rather than office workers.

The Dell XPS 13 has a much more standard price tag. From 899 to 999, this laptop is much more affordable and almost cheap considering the high-end features.

