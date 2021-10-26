The $ 1,800 Sony Xperia Pro-I Phone has a 1-inch camera sensor and dual apertures





The Sony Xperia Pro-I is not the first phone to have a 1-inch camera sensor. However, this is the first time that the 1-inch sensor of the popular Sony RX100VII camera has been installed in a mobile phone. Fortunately for us, Sony didn’t stop there, adding a mechanical dual aperture, a new 50mm lens, EyeAF support for video, and a new app called VideoPro. All of these prices are $ 1,800 and translate into approximately 1,300 or AU $ 2,400.

If you’re crazy about finding the best camera on the phone, last month was generous. Apple has released the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro. Google has released Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. And now we have the Sony Xperia Pro-I. I stands for Imaging. At least that’s what Sony told me.

For years, many of us wanted a phone with a really nice camera built around a large image sensor. In 2018, cinema camera maker Red looked forward to the Hydrogen One phone with a middle-tier Android camera system capable of taking 3D photos and videos.

Don’t get me wrong. What Apple, Google, Huawei, and Samsung can do with small image sensors and calculated photos is absolutely amazing. But you have to wonder: what if the iPhone has a 1-inch image sensor instead of a 0.6-inch image sensor? And then Sony goes into a conversation with the Xperia Pro-I. This is basically a Sony Xperia 1 III phone with a sensor for the Sony RX100VII camera.

The central camera with a large lens opening has a 1-inch image sensor.

Surprisingly, Sony was able to attach a 1-inch sensor to the phone body, which is about the same thickness as the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The larger the sensor, the wider the dynamic range for both photos and video, and the better performance in low light. However, it turns out that the 1-inch image sensor may not be fully used. The camera review website DP Review points out that only 60% of the Xperia Pro-I’s 1-inch sensor is used for photos and videos. So instead of taking a 20 megapixel photo like the Sony RX100 VII, the Xperia Pro-I takes a 12 megapixel photo. It doesn’t necessarily break the contract, but it’s definitely a shame.

Sony sent us a prototype sample of the Xperia Pro-I. Photos and videos look good. Check out the hands-on video attached to this article to see the video clips taken with the Xperia Pro-I. I’m still testing it, and when I get the final product sample, I’ll do a full detailed review. All the photos and videos I took were taken with the main camera and its 24mm lens, or the ultra-wide camera and its 16mm lens. The 50mm camera is disabled in the prototype prototype.

I like how the Xperia Pro-I handles the highlights and shadows in this photo of a good dog trio.

Xperia Pro-I doesn’t apply much sharpness.

This isn’t the best way to take a picture, but I wanted to test the Xperia Pro-I against harsh backlighting, so it did a good job of protecting skin tone details and highlights. rice field.

The dynamic range is good.

Like other Xperia phones, the Pro-I does not have its own night mode.

Sony isn’t the only one with a 1-inch sensor on mobile phones. However, the Xperia Pro-I’s sensor has undergone seven generations of improvements and updates, combining the sophistication of Sony’s other phone photography tools and apps.

Like the Xperia 1 III, the Xperia Pro-I has Sony’s Photo Pro and Cinema Pro apps. But Sony wanted a better video option for anyone looking for something more advanced than basic video recording, or something less complicated than using the CinemaPro app. Using the Xperia Pro-I, Sony will release a new app called Video Pro for journalists, vloggers and more.

There is an automatic button at the top of the app that allows you to make all your shutter speed, ISO and white balance selections over the phone. However, if you turn this off, you can control everything manually. You can switch between manual focus and autofocus, and there is a slider that allows you to zoom in and out during recording. You can switch the aperture from f2 to f4. You can trigger shortcuts in VideoPro, such as reprogramming the hardware buttons on your phone and using the volume locker to zoom in and out.

I couldn’t get the new Sony Vlogging monitor kit and its pictures. So I used Post-it notes as a small magnetic monitor and a chain of paper clips as a cable to connect the monitor to the phone to recreate myself.

The Xperia Pro-I works with the $ 99 Sony VCT-SGR1 shooting grip. This is important because Sony announced the $ 199 Vlogging monitor kit with the Xperia Pro-I, which includes a phone mount, a magnetic monitor, and a small cable to connect the monitor to the phone. The kit makes it so you can shoot yourself with the main rear camera and its 1 inch sensor.

The Xperia Pro-I has the same 4K 120Hz display, USB-C port, and dedicated headphone jack as the Xperia 1 III. The Xperia Pro-I runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor and supports low and medium bandwidth 5G. Sony will still sell the Xperia Pro, which was launched earlier this year. The differentiator is that it has a micro HDMI port and supports both sub 6 and millimeter waves in 5G in the United States.

Sony Xperia Pro-I can be ordered from October 28th and the phone will be shipped on December 10th.

