Ouras gen-3 fitness ring comes with improved sensors, custom content – ​​TechCrunch





In early 2017, Motiv captured the imagination of tech press by showing how wearable fitness tracking can live beyond the wrist. But in the end, the exercise wasn’t enough for companies that were looking to quickly expand into things like unlocking biometric devices. On the other hand, for Oura, her health was more than enough.

In fact, the company had a 2020 banner as the organization was looking for a non-conceptual solution in the pandemic. Startups show how their various health indicators can help with early detection of COVID-19 and other health conditions, including the NBA, WNBA, World Surf League, USA Surfing + World Surf League, and other of the largest sports organizations in the United States. Some of them were happy to line up. , Red Bull Racing, Seattle Mariners, UFC, NASCAR.

Mr. Oura states that he has sold hundreds of thousands of rings throughout his life. It’s not a staggering number in the consumer electronics world, but it’s on an impressive uptrend for hardware startups, especially in a market saturated with a variety of smartwatches and fitness bands.

Oura has succeeded in packing an impressive number of sensors into individual packages, providing quality insights into training, sleep and more. The new gen-3 ring reaffirms the company’s commitment to bread and butter. Of course, it’s not surprising in an era when almost every wearable maker plays a big role in health and wellness.

The most important feature here is 24/7 health tracking. This is partly due to live daytime / heart monitoring. Other key features include improved temperature monitoring, better sleep tracking, and menstruation prediction. Of the latter, the company writes:

Oura accurately predicts your next period 30 days in advance and warns you 6 days before your period begins, so you’re always ready. Oura predicts menstruation with a more comprehensive approach, as body temperature changes naturally throughout the menstrual cycle, rather than relying solely on the calendar method. Most tracking methods assume that the cycle is the same each month, but Ouras Period Prediction adapts the prediction as the cycle changes.

The news also revealed that the company has joined Apple, Fitbit, Samsung and others to dig deeper into their workout content. The upcoming library will begin with over 50 video and audio sessions focused on training, meditation, sleep and breathing.

“Keep expanding that library, both educational and guided content that understands the effects of caffeine, sleep, etc.,” CEO Harpreet Rai told TechCrunch. “At first, you’ll hear a lot of meditation and sleep sounds. We’ve expanded that library significantly. You’ll see more and more coming there. It’s a one-stop shop for your health.”

These videos will be available through the newly launched $ 6 / month Oura membership service, along with deeper health insights.

“Looking at Peloton, Tonal, Tempo, Hydro, and all the fitness connected, their hardware and subscriptions, Rai says,“ We’ve seen wearables go that way too. Do you think you can move to a full subscription model over time? There may be different ways to fund something like this — I think you can. We can do that. However, we have seen more consumers attracted to this because of the total cost of ownership. “

The ring will continue to add new features such as SpO2 blood oxygen detection, which will arrive at some point next year. The ring itself sells for $ 300 and is currently available for pre-order. We will start shipping in mid-November.

