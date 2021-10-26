Best iPhone 13 Mini Deal – Forbes Advisor UK





Do you like the latest iPhone miniature version of Apples? Here’s everything you need to know about iPhone 13 mini and the best deals to get right now.

Latest iPhone 13 mini Deals iPhone 13 mini – Specifications and Features

The latest miniature version of Apple’s flagship smartphone packs all the same technology and features of its big brother into a device that’s easy to manage with the smallest hands.

The form factor is basically unchanged from the iPhone 12 mini, but here it’s familiar to the hand, except for odd millimeters, 1-2 grams.

However, starting with the processor, many other changes have been made. Despite being smaller than the other iPhone 13 products, the mini has a new A15 Bionic processor. This is Apple’s latest mobile computing wizard.

The chipset consists of a 6-core CPU and a 4-core GPU, which, according to Apple, is 50% faster than its next closest competitor and 30% faster in graphics. Upgrades from the A14 chipset improve optimization and battery life. The new iPhone mini battery lasts 1.5 hours longer than the previous battery on a single charge.

When it comes to memory, the 64GB version of the handset is gone and 128GB is the minimum. But Apple hasn’t raised the price of the upgrade. It’s actually exactly the opposite, but we’ll talk more about that later.

Other improvements made possible thanks to the new chip include a 28% brighter screen than the iPhone 12 mini. However, again, the display is a 5.4 Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 and a pixel density of 476 pixels / inch (PPI).

The notch that houses the front camera of the mobile phone is smaller than the iPhone 12 mini, which is about 20% less.

As for the camera itself, the iPhone 13 mini has a new cinematic mode that automatically switches focus between the background and foreground subjects and objects, giving the video a Hollywood feel.

Features returned from the iPhone 12 mini include a 5G connection, a ceramic shield, an oleophobic coating that resists scratches and fingerprints, as well as a waterproof and dustproof IP68 rating. That is, it works even after soaking up to 1.5 meters in water up to 1.5 meters. Half an hour.

iPhone 13 mini payment method

The iPhone 13 mini is cheaper than the iPhone 12 mini at launch. If you buy the 128GB model directly from Apple, you’ll pay 679 compared to the 699 you had to pay to your predecessor.

If you don’t have the cash to spend, or if you want to pay in installments, you have two options. Use your 0% credit card to pay your balance over time or sign up for monthly payments within the interest-free period. Contract with a mobile network operator.

If you decide to use the credit card route, you have 0% of transactions that last for 20 months. That means you can only pay 33.95 per month. However, you must make at least the minimum timely repayment required. Otherwise, you will lose the interest-free status of your card, you will be charged about 20% interest, and your handset can be much more expensive.

Also, if you purchase an iPhone 13 mini from Apple, you need to use it with a SIM-only plan. As an example, iD Mobile offers 12 monthly 50GB data capacity in addition to unlimited calls and text. This brings the total phone and SIM to about 46 a month.

Alternatively, you can follow the monthly payment route. Check the table at the beginning of this article to see which networks offer the most competitive prices for the type of transaction you are looking for.

Compare iPhone 13 deals

Choose from the best Apple iPhone deals with easy-to-use comparison services

Protect your iPhone 13 mini

Whether you buy it in advance or sign up for a contract, if your iPhone 13 is lost or damaged beyond repair, it can cost a lot of money to replace it. Fortunately, there are insurance policies that replace new phones for a monthly fee.

AppleCare + is optional. Protect your iPhone for up to 2 years from the date of purchase. This includes up to 2 accidental damage protections every 12 months (screen damage may exceed 25, or otherwise 79. Excess amount you will receive Request payment). The price depends on the device you want to cover, but it can be as high as 199.

Otherwise, there are many mobile insurance companies that protect the iPhone 13 mini from about 5 or 6 a month.

However, the coverage varies from provider to provider, so it’s a good idea to check exactly what protection each policy offers. See the ranking of the best mobile insurance companies for more information.

Home insurance and bank account benefits

Some bank accounts come with mobile phone insurance, and some home insurance will cover you if your phone breaks, but it’s very important not to assume that you have insurance. .. It is best to look carefully at the protection they provide to see if it is sufficient.

Home content insurance automatically covers your phone in certain situations, but these types of policies have limitations. For example, if the iPhone 13 mini is stolen by intrusion, it will probably be covered. However, if you go down the stairs and break the screen, your claim will be rejected unless the policy includes compensation for accidental damage.

Also, unless your personal property and all risks are covered, home insurance is unlikely to protect your cell phone when you’re not at home.

Finally, you have an excess to pay before making a claim (as in the case of standalone mobile insurance) and you lose it if you have a non-billing discount. This can result in more expensive policy update times.

Your bank account may offer mobile insurance, but make sure the insurance amount is high enough to pay for the exchange, and when you buy it you bank Remember that you have to register your new phone with. I will insist.

Also, the cover may not be as wide as you want, so throw a beady eye on the exclusion.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Can the iPhone 13 mini use the iPhone 12 mini case and cover?

No. They have virtually the same dimensions, but the iPhone 13 has different camera array settings. That is, the cutout is not placed in the right place.

Does the iPhone 13 mini have a 120Hz display?

No, only the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro models have a display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The refresh rate for the iPhone 13 mini display is 60Hz.

How much is the iPhone 13 mini?

128GB = 679256GB = 779512GB = 979

In what color is the iPhone 13 mini available?

Pink, blue, red, midnight (black), starlight (white).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/uk/advisor/mobile-phones/best-iphone-13-mini-deals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

