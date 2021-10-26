Adobe continues to drive AI on Creative Cloud – TechCrunch





Over the last few years, Adobe has been fully committed to AI. At this year’s MAX conference, almost all product updates powered by the Sensei AI platform will be fully visible again. They range from Lightroom’s smarter masking tools and preset recommendations to the ability to transfer colors between Photoshop images and the Character Animator body tracker.

If you’ve used Photoshop before, you know the pain of selecting and manipulating objects correctly. After all, when using a “magic wand”, I often felt something other than magic. Last year, Adobe added an object selection tool that uses AI to help with that. Now with the latest update, Adobe is also introducing automatic masking. It takes this one step further by automatically recognizing the various objects in the image. Adobe is very open to the fact that it doesn’t detect everything yet, but says that this feature will improve over time.

Similarly, last year Adobe introduced what is called a “neural filter.” These allow you to color old black and white images, improve portraits, add depth blur, or magnify images, and neural networks try to automatically recreate all the details.

This year we will introduce a feature called “Landscape Mixer”. By moving a few sliders, you can, for example, use a set of presets or create your own custom presets to create a photo that looks like it was taken in the fall or winter. Suppose the foreground is a bit dull, but you want a green image. Find an image of a lush landscape, tell it your style, and you’re ready to go.

Also, the previously available depth blur allows you to change the focal length after the fact. This looks much more professional than previous filters that focused primarily on blurring everything around the object in the image.

In Lightroom, on the other hand, photo editors can now use a new feature to automatically select the sky (and you can flip it over to select everything else). Also, as a new feature of Lightroom, although it is not related to AI,[検出]New section[リミックス]There are tabs. This allows photographers to share their work, see edits made by others, and make changes.

For videographers, Adobe has added a new AI feature to Premiere Pro that can automatically adjust the length of a music clip to the length of a video sequence. First introduced in Adobe Audition, the audio editor for the Creative Cloud suite, this new feature (somewhat confusingly known as a “remix”) prevents fading out in the middle of a song when the sequence ends. The audio is cut automatically, so shortening the music clip leaves the end of the song at the end of the sequence.

Other updates to Creative Cloud include Creative Cloud Web, a new hub for accessing, organizing, and sharing files and libraries on the web. It’s still in private beta and will only be available in Fresco, Illustrator, XD, and Photoshop. It features a real-time collaboration space where teams can add text, stickers, and images to their assets. Please note that this is not Photoshop or XD on the web. It’s just a place to discuss projects and assets.

But don’t despair. Photoshop and Illustrator on the web also have support for some basic browser editing tools.

As always, all Creative Cloud tools have many other updates. What is clear, however, is that Adobe is making big bets on AI to ease the lives of creative professionals and enthusiasts. In some ways, it’s catching up with competitors like Skylum’s Luminar AI, which puts AI at the heart of its applications. However, the advantage of Adobe is its wide feature set. This will be difficult for beginners to duplicate.

