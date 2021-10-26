



Smart homes are becoming more and more popular as more and more people turn to voice assistant programs like Amazons Alexa. Amazon’s ultra-smart voice assistant allows users to turn on lights, set timers, and turn on TVs with simple voice commands.

Not everything in the house is connected to a program like Alexa, so it’s convenient, but it’s available without restrictions. Fortunately, Switchmate takes voice control at home to the next level.

Switchmate Power: A dual smart power outlet with two USB ports enhances your smart home experience by providing voice control to everything connected to one of the outlets. You can buy it for a limited time at $ 10.99, saving 72% from the suggested retail price of $ 39.

Switchmate plugs into an existing power outlet and instantly provides a device connected to the voice capabilities of one of the outlets. If you have a Lamp You that you want to control with your own voice, you can control it with your voice by plugging it into Switchmate. The Switchmate is also equipped with an LED nightlight.

Three confirmed users have given this product a 4.5 star rating. It works well and looks great. The well-made wish that I had to find another plugin without fast charging and three prongs wrote a verified 4-star reviewer Joyce G.

It’s easy to set up, as all you have to do is plug the Switchmate into an electrical outlet, open the included SimplySmart Home app, and connect each device to an electrical outlet. The product also includes two USB ports at the bottom of the outlet, allowing users to charge their phones, tablets, or other USB devices.

Something in the house can be controlled by voice. Enhance your smart home experience by purchasing this product today for a limited time before it runs out.

Prices are subject to change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.blackenterprise.com/modernize-your-smart-home-with-this-smart-power-outlet/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos