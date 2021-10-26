Audi RS3 (2021) Review: First Fun RS3





The new 2021 Audi RS3 Road (and Truck) Test Rear Axle Torque Splitter assists engagement in 3.8 seconds at prices over 0-62mph, 180mph and 50k

This is the new 3rd generation Audi RS3 sold as a 5-door sportsback hatch or a 4-door RS3 saloon. So far, I’ve been driving on the road and track for an international launch in Greece. Stay tuned for a drive in the UK in the coming weeks.

what’s new?

In addition to impressive bodywork and the latest virtual cockpit plus digital dashboard, the big news is the new rear axle with a torque splitter system that can accurately split the twist between each rear wheel for more agile handling. is. I’ll explain this in a little more detail.

All of this is controlled by RS3’s new brain, the Modular Vehicle Dynamics Controller (MVDC). The controller networks the torque splitter with drivetrains, suspensions, wheel speed sensors and various other electronic control units to allow the chassis system to interact faster and more intelligently.

The saloon’s shape is suitable for wide arches and has a box-shaped stance, but it naturally loses its rear headroom and practical carrying capacity when compared to the 1000-cheap sports bag.

Is it still 5 cylinders?

Fortunately, it still has a charismatic 2.5-liter 5-cylinder engine, and the new engine management system allows for greater boost pressure, as well as greater peak power and torque, arriving earlier. , Stay longer. The peak power is 394bhp at 5600-7000rpm and the peak torque is 369lbft at 2250-5600rpm.

The only gearbox option is the 7-speed dual clutch, which is also linked to the MVDC.

How much is the new Audi RS3?

For the first time, the price exceeds 50,000. At launch, the RS3 will be in sports bag format with an additional charge of 50,900 or 1000 for salons.

However, Audi expects that more than half of all UK customers will choose the most expensive Vorsprung trim level of over 58,000. The trim levels are:

Base RS3 Trim RS3 Carbon Black (Sports Exhaust System, Matrix LED Headlights, Black Roof, Gloss Black and Various Other Bits of Carbon Exterior Trims, Added Different Wheel Designs) RS3 Vorsprung (Fancy Stereo, Adaptive Cruise Control, Reverse Camera) , Wireless phone charging, head-up display, 360 degree camera)

An important option is the 5000RS Dynamic Pack, which adds adaptive dampers and ceramic brakes. It’s less relevant, but if the top speed is 180mph, the 155mph speed limiter will also be removed.

So how about driving?

With adaptive dampers (and ceramic brakes that reduce unsprung weight of 10 kg), you’ll get the best ride quality at city speeds and bumpy roads.

However, even in comfort mode, there may be uneven tire wear, but there was a bit of a judge on the highway. The RS3 Sportback we drove later had a much smoother highway ride. Between the sport bag and the saloon weighs only 5 kg, 1570 kg and 1575 kg, respectively.

However, the RS3 feels much lighter than it really is. I always want to feel good on my toes and change direction. This is partly due to well-solved damping and very fast steering that requires very little lock in tight corners, but most of the praise goes to the torque splitter and MVDC.

A ton and a half of an all-wheel drive passenger car may reasonably be expected to understeer, especially under power, but the new RS3 turns very positively. On smooth downhill mountain roads with left and right S bends, you can feel the splitter actively shuffling torque to the outer rear wheels, turning the corners and driving the car tight. Helps keep the line.

How does this torque splitter work?

If the propeller shaft usually encounters a differential at the rear, the gear’s T-junction instead disengages the drive at 90 degrees to the rear wheels. There are electronically controlled multi-disc clutch units on both sides. The Torque Splitters electronic brain, networked with the MVDC, then selects the amount of torque measured on each rear wheel via the clutch.

For example, if the car is on a long left turn, assign more torque to the right rear wheel, which carries more load, and less torque to the left to help trim the car’s lines. Then, when the car hits a slippery patch and begins to slide in the rear, it quickly shuffles the torque on the inner wheels, helping to pull the car straight.

Apart from shuffling the torque left and right at the rear, the RS3 also distributes the drive from the front to the rear. In gentle driving, it is primarily front-wheel drive and can deliver up to 50% of total torque to the rear wheels as needed.

The left and right rear torque splitters are always working, but their behavior depends on which mode of operation you are using. Normal driving efficiency (throttle map that sucks fuel), comfort (light steering, soft damper), front bias torque split), auto (torque split evenly between axles), dynamic (much rear bias) drive mode, RS3 Has three additional handling modes.

RS Performance (for neat, tidy, fast wrapping truck work) RS Individual (combined with selection of torque splitter, powertrain, steering weight and suspension stiffness settings) RS Torque Rear (for non-general use only) For intentional drift) road). Drifting, do you say?

Yes: In torque rear mode, the splitter directs 100% of the torque on the rear axle to the outer wheels to drive the drift and then juggles it left and right to maintain the slide. Steering and throttle pedals.

Audi has set up a figure eight course on private land for us to go. Being too heavy at entry speed can lead to embarrassing understeer, but he continued to put his weight on the nose, became brutal with the 2nd throttle pedal, and Presto power-sliding.

Audi’s engineer’s advice is the classic way of using your right foot to control the angle of the car with as little steering wheel movement as possible, but keep the throttle down and add or remove locks to continue sliding. .. It’s a bit more natural than the latest Ford Focus RS system, but it feels weird and is a different experience than a regular rear-wheel drive sports car. Its hilarious fun and I can’t stop laughing, but I wouldn’t want to try it on the road away from this vast ocean of unsuccessful parking lots. I also don’t want to pay for the tires. The rear is slick tires and the rear wheel arch is dragging the used rubber streamer. It was an expensive 6 minutes.

In that regard, is this all a bit like the VW Golf R and Ford Focus RS systems? It’s similar hardware to the Golf R, but behaves significantly differently thanks to the MVDC, Audi chassis development engineer Meic Diessner tells us. It’s also different from the latest Ford Focus RS GKN Twin Star setup, he says, the rear axle isn’t adjusted to a different ratio than the rest of the driveline to help incite the slides. ..

Are there any drawbacks?

The automatic transmission is in a more aggressive dynamic or RS performance drive mode and can react lethargic unless you use a turbocharged throttle response. Despite the new software that allows peak power and peak torque to arrive earlier in the rev range.

The engine still makes an exciting noise, but even with the sports exhaust system it is quite muted. The active flaps in the exhaust are completely and always variable (the old RS3 flaps were switches and were fully open or fully closed), theoretically opening a wider vocal range, but still capable of louder volume. There is sex.

The initial engagement of the optional ceramic brakes can be a bit difficult to adjust on the road and can be a little squeaky after hard use.

verdict

The Audi RS3 is more attractive than ever. It doesn’t feel much more inert than the previous RS Audi model, largely due to its well-tuned suspension and well-integrated rear torque splitter system.

If the main reason for buying the RS3 was its engine and its image, the RS3 was much more recommended from a handling and engagement standpoint as well.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.carmagazine.co.uk/car-reviews/audi/rs3/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos