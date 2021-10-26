There is a problem with the Nintendo Switch Online + extended N64 game





Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

The Nintendo 64 games are finally officially playable on the Nintendo Switch Online last night and they will run … less than a star. Almost soon, social media began to fill with technical flaws proving the absence of God, emulation issues, and button layout examples. It once again wonders what exactly people are getting in exchange for Switch Online’s new premium price range.

In summary, Nintendo unveiled an expansion pack of its existing $ 20 / year Switch Online subscription service in September, quietly revealing prices during Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct. Instead of upgrading to $ 50 a year, players will have access to nine N64 games, 14 Sega Genesis games, and the upcoming Happy Home Paradise DLC for New Horizons. It seemed a bit ridiculous to more than double the price of a subscription, but at the same time, people really wanted to play The Legend of Zelda Ocarina on a portable switch.

Fast-forwarding a little over a week after the price was revealed, the Ocarina of Time and other late 90’s games don’t seem to be fully running on the latest hardware. Speedrunner ZFG1 shared a collection of screenshots comparing the infamous Water Temple in the game with the original N64, the Wii U virtual console, and the latest version of the game. In the Switch version, fog, drawing distance, and water texture are all degraded. ZFG1 wrote on Twitter that it may actually be worse than the Wii UVC.

Other speed runners also use the expanded pack version of Ocarina. A clip from MutantAura shows you moving around while running around Kakariko Village until the game crashes completely. Another clip by Toufool shows a bunch of input delays while using an unwired SwitchPro controller. Based on the GameXplain video, it takes a few frames more to swing the sword after the link presses a button than in previous versions.

Ocarina of Time is not the only game that is having problems. Intros such as Super Mario 64 and Mario Kart 64 are also creepy because the frame rate at startup seems to be slow. The latter doesn’t have a lot of fog that previously covered some of the ugly aspects of the game.

One of the attractions of expansion packs isn’t just the ability to play classic N64 games on Switch. It’s also an opportunity to play them online, which wasn’t previously an option. However, players are also facing frame rate and delay issues when trying to compete with their friends.

This can be a problem with these people’s internet connectivity, but as anyone with a switch knows, unless you’re sitting right next to a router, you’ll get a full connectivity. Is very difficult. According to the self-made expert OatmealDome, it also looks like the Switch N64 emulation uses fully synchronized netcode. This will pause the game until others catch up.

It’s all technical. However, there are some very suspicious options elsewhere in the expansion pack. For example, Mario Kart 64 needed a controller pack to store time trial data so players could compete with ghosts. I think the Switch version is similar. Even if you do not have the Switch Online Expansion Pack controller pack, the screen will display instructions for inserting the N64 controller pack into controller 1. This means that the ghost trial has not been taken over.

Button layout is a completely different and weird blunder. The original N64 controller had six buttons on the right (B, A, and four directional C buttons). The B and A buttons remain the same because there are only four switches, but the Y and X buttons are mapped to two C buttons. This causes problems because the placement of switches B and A is perpendicular to the placement of the original N64 controller. The result is non-intuitive combinations that cannot be remapped, especially long-time fans who have to adapt to completely different layouts. Or buy one of Nintendo’s N64 controller replicas that are currently out of stock for an additional $ 50.

This poses a special challenge in at least one game. The sin and punishment of a cult classic rail shooter. Among them, the player moves left and right while shooting with the trigger button. However, as Eurogamer reports, the button mapping method means that you can’t actually shoot and move at the same time. On the other hand, in Super Mario 64, the Joy-Con rumble function can be used, but only when playing the Japanese version.

I played with some games last night. I ran into some of these issues, not others, but the most worrisome was the light gray borders on either side of the N64 game to keep the original 4. It was a line. 3 aspect ratio. Upgraded to Switch OLED with incredibly bright colors and very dark black. However, in Expansion Pack games, instead of using straight black borders and colorful wallpapers, the switches appear to be burn-in on both sides of the screen.

Hopefully these can be fixed by Nintendo, but given their track record, no one knows if they should hold their breath. A small launch library of expansion packs will grow in the future with the addition of games such as The Legend of Zelda: Majorus Mask and Paper Mario. In the meantime, Dr. You can see that Robotniks Mean Bean Machine worked fine.

