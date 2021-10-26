Amazons Clubhouse rivals may let you DJ your own radio show – TechCrunch





Amazon is said to be working on a live audio app that sounds like a DJ for his radio show, including music. Project Mic is reported to initially focus on the US market, although the launch timeline is not clear, as the app is currently known.

According to The Verge, creators will be able to play songs from a huge Amazon Music library. In addition to music, programming seems to include pop culture, sports and comedy. Amazon is said to be considering bringing celebrities and influencers to host the show. Now that you can search for shows by name, topic, or music, Amazon seems to highlight live content that includes trending topics and specific creators.

In addition to the app, the presentation showed that creators will be able to broadcast their shows on Amazon Music, Twitch, Audible, and Alexa-enabled devices. In the latter case, listeners are reported to be able to interact with the show even from the car.

The report doesn’t mention whether listeners need to be Amazon Music subscribers, but given the wide range of platforms available for the show, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Engadget contacted Amazon for more information.

This isn’t the first time I’ve heard that Amazon is working on such an app. Axios reported on its existence this summer, but this latest report details the content of Project Mic.

After Clubhouse’s explosive popularity, Twitter, Facebook, Spotify, and Discord all joined the live audio space last year. However, these apps tend to focus on live conversations rather than songs.

Spotify has a morning show called The Get Up, a blend of chat and personalized music, most likely to offer features similar to what Amazon thinks. Elsewhere, Clubhouse has recently begun offering high quality audio options to musicians for better livestreaming concerts.

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in Engadget.

