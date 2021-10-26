Oura adds physiological prediction and heart rate to next-generation smart rings





Ouras Generation 3 smart rings include all-new features such as duration prediction, blood oxygen monitoring, and real-time heart rate tracking. The new ring jumps from three to seven temperature sensors and adds a pulsed oxygen sensor, Oura CEO Harpreet Rai told The Verge.

A new green LED light monitors your heart rate throughout the day. Beginning in 2021, users will be able to record their heart rate during exercise and see information about their recovery after training.

Rai says the upgrade emphasizes the company’s focus on health, especially the time-to-date feature. The new ring uses temperature changes and user feedback to predict when a user can get their period up to 30 days in advance. Body temperature changes throughout the menstrual cycle, rising just before ovulation and falling when menstruation begins.

According to Lai, menstruation forecasts are just the beginning of a company’s interest in menstruation and childbirth. He says it’s an area of ​​lack of investment in wearables. According to a study conducted in collaboration with researchers at the University of California, San Diego, Ouraling can use temperature changes to identify a pregnancy about nine days before a home pregnancy test, but at this time pregnancy prediction is part of the device. Not.

There are already some precedents for the ring used to predict the time period. The FDA has already granted digital contraceptive company Natural Cycles permission to collect temperature data using Oura Ring. Natural Cycles has an algorithm that integrates daily temperature readings and cycle tracking to let you know when you are most likely to become pregnant. Initially, users had to use a thermometer to measure their temperature, but in July the FDA approved the integration of the app with the Oura ring.

Oura did not have an active partnership with Natural Cycles, Rai says Natural Cycles used the Ouras API to access data from the ring. Rai declined to comment on whether Oura learned that Natural Cycles worked with rings, or whether the company made statements after the FDA’s approval.

However, he said the integration is a good proof of concept for the device. It honestly verifies that our technology and even our fingers are a really interesting place for some of these features, Rai says. It’s good for us and for the ecosystem.

With the new ring, Oura joins devices such as the Apple Watch and Withings Scan Watch to provide blood oxygen monitoring. This feature will be released for Oura users in 2022. Oxygen monitoring is attractive to athletes and will continue to have medical consequences, such as sleep apnea. It doesn’t necessarily mean that you have to predict, diagnose, and treat on the first day, but over time you may start saying, “Hey, something is wrong, you might want to see a doctor.” Is it? He says. I think there is a way to do that. It may take the same form as a company’s approach to disease prediction, treating changes in body temperature and other indicators that change in the body as warning lights rather than diagnostics.

Oura is also migrating to the $ 5.99 / month app membership model. Users upgrading from an old ring to a new model will get a hardware discount and a free lifetime membership.

The Generation 3 ring will begin shipping on November 15th.

