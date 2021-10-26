Samsung Galaxy S22 Release Date Rumors, Specifications, News





The imminent release of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is interesting. The Galaxy S21 is a very impressive and popular device, paving the way for its successor, but what should you expect from a new phone? Everything you know about the Galaxy S22 is here.

We were very impressed with the Samsung Galaxy S21 and both the standard S21 and S21 Ultra were on the best Android phone list. The S21 is perfect for fans of small cell phones, and the S21 Ultra is perfect for avid photographers thanks to its excellence. camera.

With a complete review of the Samsung S21 Ultra, we praised this phone as a great all-rounder. Our reviewer described the mobile phone as follows: A market leader who justified its high price tag and focused on its overall excellence. The standard S21 was just as impressive, but it didn’t have some of the high-end specs that Ultras’ high price tags allowed.

While competitors may have beaten it in one or two categories, the S21 was a great phone and generated a lot of hype and expectations for the release of the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Thanks to these successful products, Samsung is now the world’s largest phone brand in terms of global market share of phone shipments, according to Canalys figures. Its 19% share is compared to Xiaomi in second place with 17% and Apple in third place with 14%. As a result, there is a lot of pressure on the next S22 phone to help Korean companies maintain their position at the top of the mountain.

So can you prove that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is just as popular? Read all the latest information about upcoming Samsung mobile phones.

Samsung Galaxy S21

Rumors of Samsung Galaxy S22 release date

Samsung usually released mobile phones at the beginning of the year, and the S21 was released in January 2021. It’s no surprise that the S22 landed in January 2022, but it hasn’t been fully confirmed yet.

Samsung Galaxy S22 spec rumors

Samsung’s next product was expected to have the latest processors and ample power. That processor could follow the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, which was recently impressed with the Xiaomi 11T Pro review.

In one leak via Twitter’s @fronttron, the S22 was significantly improved with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel 3x telephoto lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a brand new sensor. It was suggested that it was set to the camera that was set. These suggestions for the phone’s rear camera array, like all unconfirmed pre-release rumors, are to be taken with a little salt at this stage. However, Ice Universe also leaked the same camera spec, suggesting that rumors may not be completely groundless.

For more information on the current Samsung Galaxy range, see its look on the best smartphone list.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Design Rumors

Ice Universe, a well-known Twitter leaker, said that the Samsung Galaxy S22 has undergone a very dramatic redesign, with the screen aspect ratio changed from 20: 9 to 19.3: 9, and the screen-to-body ratio increased. Suggested that it may be a feature. Again, this has to be taken with a little salt at this stage, but the leaker has been successful in the past.

When it comes to previous and current generation Samsung phones, the large size of the Ultra wasn’t everyone’s favorite, but it wasn’t uncommon in the market today. For those who wanted a smaller cell phone, there was a standard phone option. With the advent of the Galaxy S22 family of mobile phones, we expect to see similar size differences.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Price and Availability

The standard Samsung Galaxy S21 was priced at 769 at the time of release, and I expected the phone to compete closely with the iPhone 13 starting with the 779 if there was something similar.

Similarly, the S21 Plus and Ultra models are priced at 949 and 1149, respectively, and are expected to have similar high-spec iterations on the Galaxy S22. These compete with the Apples iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, which start with 949 and 1049, respectively.

In terms of availability, the ongoing topic of chip shortages could have a slight impact on the supply of new phones, but we were hoping that mobile phones would be available soon.

