Report: Microsoft is working on low-cost Surface Laptop and Windows 11 SE

According to Windows Central rumors, Microsoft may announce another Surface by the end of the year. According to the report, Microsoft is working on a low-cost, education-focused device codenamed “Tenjin” designed to compete with Chromebooks at school. According to the report, laptops “may be announced by the end of this year if plans do not change.” It also runs a new variant of Windows 11 called “Windows 11 SE”.

This laptop comes with a low-end quad-core Intel Celeron N4120 processor, “up to” 8 GB of memory, a 11.6-inch 1366768 display, and an all-plastic body. Avoid the usual Surface Connect ports and use a single USB-A port, a USB-C port, and a “barrel-style AC port”. Perhaps your laptop can be charged via either the AC or USB-C ports, much like today’s Surface devices.

Such laptops will fall below the $ 549 12.4-inch Surface Laptop Go in Microsoft’s line-up, and certainly to some extent to achieve that in the PC market, which is plagued by today’s supply shortages and chip shortages. Cost reduction is required. This explains that the device uses a low-power Celeron processor two years ago and a low-resolution 16: 9 display, and has a long-standing Surface lineup that uses a high aspect ratio screen of 3: 2. Break the tradition. This laptop may not be available on regular retail channels, reflecting Microsoft’s specific business-focused Surface configuration and strategies already used on certain models such as the Surface Pro 7+. I have. You can further reduce the price by simply providing the machines to the educational institution in bulk.

The Windows Central report is very specific about laptop hardware, but provides very little detail about Windows 11 SE. It could be the successor to Windows 10 in S mode, which runs only Microsoft Store apps, but you can upgrade to a regular Windows 10 version for free with just a few clicks. Meanwhile, the old reference to Windows 11 SE detailed by XDA suggests that it’s an enterprise-only version of Windows with no other restrictions on the Microsoft Store or apps or settings.

Microsoft has a long history of offering limited, low-cost Windows versions for the cheaper ends of the PC market, since it began offering cheap Windows XP licenses for netbooks in the Windows Vista era in the late 2000s. It continues. Up to Windows 7 Starter Edition, “Windows 8.1 with Bing”, and Windows 10 in S mode. However, this will be the first attempt in the company’s market to use its own hardware, rather than allowing other hardware manufacturers to offer Windows systems at a lower cost.

When asked to comment, Microsoft personnel weren’t sharing anything about this laptop or Windows 11 SE.

