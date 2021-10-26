Best Guardians of Galaxy Tips: Secrets and Skills





Don’t let this happen to you. Or it’s such fun. Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Square Enixs Guardians of the Galaxy has been released today. Given how good the game is, it will be played by far more people than originally intended. The galaxy is a large and sometimes confusing place, especially when you are guarding it. please do not worry. Here are some tips to help you understand all the confusion.

Managing a galaxy non-conforming team is not easy. If so, everyone would be doing it. Guardians of the Galaxy has a lot of tutorials that you can always access from the in-game menu, but we’ve collected some useful tips that the official fashionable pink and purple UI doesn’t have.

Sit down before playing

The Galaxy Guardian may not be a dedicated dance game, but boys make you want to dance. With a soundtrack full of 80’s hits and a clean huddle feature that counteracts hits during fierce battles, I noticed the chairs dancing many times during the first playthrough.

This GIF never gets old. Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

look? Even Cammy, the purple space llama can’t help herself.

Bring a laughing companion

Guardians of the Galaxy is a hilarious game. Five minutes will not pass unless a clever quibble, quirky front and back, or ridiculous speech is delivered. An interesting requesting company at this level. I found that I enjoyed the game more with my partner while sharing laughter. This is especially true in Chapters 10 and 11, where an extended cameo with the weirdest characters in the universe appears. I mean a man, this character makes me smirk every time they open their mouth.

G / O media may receive fees

Explore every corner of every area

The Peter Quills Scanner Visor displays markers at the top of the screen that indicate the direction of your primary purpose as you explore strange new worlds and civilizations. The urge to follow that marker is strong. Ignore it, at least until you cover all the ground you are on. Each area you explore has small corners and gaps. Some include hidden collectable outfits. Other items can be used to upgrade your awards. Sometimes all you find is just a cool poster that you might have had on the wall of your own bedroom in the 80’s.

I was a big fan of Samantha Fox when I was a teenager. Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Importantly, the developers packed the game with neat little Easter eggs, secrets to discover, text logs, and more. Find them. The danger of threatening the universe awaits.

Always use the Star-Lords scanner

Aside from the ability to shoot guns, one of Star-Lord’s greatest powers is the scanning visor. When you activate it, the world turns red, purple, and turquoise. A bit of purple is a person. Red is something you don’t have to worry about. Teal is an interesting point. These are plants that can scan some fun folklore, structural weaknesses that can be used to open new territories using the abilities of teammates, or to prevent teams from dying from poisonous gas. An important interactive object that you can use for.

Google glass. Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

If you get lost, turn on the visor. If you are stuck, turn on the visor. If you’re bored, turn on the visor. If you need to fire your main weapon, turn off the visor. The two do not work at the same time. Otherwise, the visor.

Hunt down bonus crafting materials as they made you wrong

Throughout the game you will find a little trash on the ground that you can pick up. These trash is to create the key component to unlock the perks. Utilizing Milan workbenches and wild-discovered workbenches, rockets can make equipment upgrades that make your space adventure much easier.

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Benefits include combat abilities such as charge shots, more powerful attacks that stagger enemies, or low-life buffs that double the rate of fire when you’re less than 25% health. More importantly, perks make it easier to find craft components and buy more perks.

Know your teammates’ skills and use them wisely

The abilities of teammates are designed to complement each other. for example.

It looks like a raccoon to me. Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Rocket Gravis Stack Grenades, as the name implies, stack enemies in one place. What is it good for?

Give or take murder several times. Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Gamoras Stagger Wave hits one target and staggers the enemies behind that target. Along with Rockets Gravistack, it’s pretty effective. But wait, there’s more.

He will certainly destroy. Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Draxs Katathian Charge will stagger moderately against all enemies in a row. Would you like to stack it up? And what a hell.

I’m Groot Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Throw a groot to uproot it.

You can easily get into the rhythm of sending spam each time your teammate’s abilities become available. Please do not. To know, to know, to know them is to live, to live, to live long.

Don’t be afraid of melee attacks

As Peter Star-Lord Quill, your main weapon is your Element Guns. They fire either a normal projectile or a series of special elemental attacks. You can also defeat aliens. Melee attacks appear to do much less damage than the first shot, but punches and kicks can be much more efficient.

For example, freezing an enemy with an element gun makes them more susceptible to melee damage. Properly placed punches can knock your enemies sideways when you are fighting near the shelves. Some enemies are clearly weaker to be hit than to be shot. So whatever the punch face, or whatever the alien creature you are fighting against, it looks like a face.

Use the special abilities of the element gun wisely

Where would Starlord be without his element gun? Perhaps dead somewhere in deep space, his blue corpse floats endlessly in a silly-looking emptiness. Spartoi’s innate right, the Element Gun, inherited from his father, Json, is a powerful weapon that becomes more powerful as the game progresses. Peter, who initially can only fire basic projectiles, soon learns to harness the power of ice, electricity, magma, and wind. These special element abilities help you out of combat to solve puzzles by creating ice platforms, melting blocked walkways, and pulling objects from a distance. They are also very versatile in battle.

Ignore Chewbacca. Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

I mentioned freezing enemies and then crushing them with a fist. Certain enemies have a particularly weak shield against certain elements. Electricity can stun them and, in the process, leap from enemy to enemy. Magma applies a damage effect over time and is especially effective against oversized creatures. Finally there is the wind: sweet, sweet wind. The wind yanks the enemy from a distance and brings them directly in front of Peter Quill. A sniper far away? Yoink. Not only are you more susceptible to punches when you pull your enemies, but they die instantly if you stand on the edge of a cliff when you involve them. very good.

Play multiple times

As you play the game, you will be presented with choices. Some are minor dialogue deviations, such as choosing which character to support in the discussion. There are also more important things, such as deciding whether to sell Groot or Rocket to Monster Queen. None of these options change the end of the game, but each offers different interactions, new dialogues, and can significantly change the cutscene. I was playing a chapter in a video post yesterday and noticed that if I chose a different option than I did at the beginning, it would play an almost completely different scene.

Don’t sweat the decision. Be prepared to play multiple times to experience everything the game offers. There are new games + options available once you finish. Alternatively, you can use Chapter Select to go back and change your selection.

enjoy!

The developers have made this easy. If you don’t enjoy playing Guardians of the Galaxy, you should have a qualified doctor check out the fun glands.

It’s all about Camie. Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Or an unlicensed space llama.

