Samsungs Smart Things adopts new Matter smart home standard





Matter smart home trains are gaining momentum. Following Google’s commitment to a new standard at the developer conference last week and Apple’s Matter support at iOS 15 at WWDC, Samsung is now following suit. At SDC21, a virtual developer conference this week, the company announced that it will fully adopt Matter across Samsung Galaxy devices, TVs, Family Hub appliances and SmartThings hubs.

Samsung, a founding member of the Matter Group (formerly Project ChiP), has also announced that it will join the Thread Group’s board of directors alongside Apple, Google / Nest, Lutron, Qualcomm and Silicon Labs. To shape the future of the primary protocol in which Matter devices run.

Matter is a new connectivity standard created through industry collaboration aimed at becoming a de facto smart home application protocol. When released in early 2022, it gives rise to the idea of ​​simplifying the purchase and setup of connected devices.

With Matter, consumers should know that they can buy a Matter-compliant smart home device and work with the smart home platform and voice assistant of their choice, regardless of who made it. You also need to use the same app to set up and connect each device in the same process so that you can do everything as easily as screwing in a previous light bulb.

The SmartThings hub, which Samsung discontinued last year, will be incorporated into Samsung TVs and smart refrigerators.

With Matter, Samsung SmartThings will allow you to add devices that previously couldn’t connect to the SmartThings app or hub, or conversely, connect SmartThings-compatible devices to other Matter-enabled smart home ecosystems. increase. For example, you can add and control an Eve LED light strip that previously worked only on the Apples HomeKit to your SmartThings app.

All existing Smart Things hubs adopt the standard

Here, consumer choice is an important feature. If you want to control your device using the Google Home app, SmartThings app, or Apple Home app, you don’t have to worry about whether Google is enabled, SmartThings is enabled, or HomeKit is enabled. When working with Matter, it works with all three voice assistants (and many others) that are compatible with all three apps.

Founded in 2015, SmartThings is already one of the most open platforms in the large smart home ecosystem, supporting both the Zigbee and Z-Wave protocols and now adding Matter. Samantha Fein, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing at SmartThings, said the SmartThings app is now fully Matter-enabled and all existing SmartThings hubs are now Aeotec.

For Samsung products, Mr Fine said Samsung would enable Matter as a controller for TVs, smart appliances, and other Galaxy products. She wasn’t able to share a particular product name because she’s still working on a rollout that will start next spring. However, at this stage, it’s safe to assume that Samsung smartphones will be included to make it easier to set up and control Matter-enabled smart home devices.

We used Matter as our central idea of ​​what the smart home of the future would look like.

Samsung also announced the integration of the SmartThings hub into TVs and family hub refrigerators. This means, in theory, that you don’t need a separate SmartThings hub device. This was previously announced by Samsung, but it’s just implemented. Fine couldn’t determine if there was an upgrade to an existing TV or smart refrigerator, or if it would only apply to new devices in the future. But she confirmed that it would be a software-based hub and said that products like those found in existing standalone hubs wouldn’t have smart home radios.

But when faced with the future potential of smart refrigerators and TVs to become thread border routers, she hinted that it was possible. Fein says he is very excited about the future and uses Matter as a central idea of ​​what a future smart home will look like. Threads are a low-power mesh protocol that is the primary way Matter devices communicate, and border routers are devices that help extend connectivity throughout the home.

Ultimately, Fein revealed that SmartThings is moving away from its physical hub-based origins towards a more integrated hardware experience with Samsung products. With the recent launch of SmartThings Edge, it is possible to communicate between devices locally even when not connected to the Internet, potentially eliminating the need for multiple hardware radios to keep smart homes running smoothly. I have. In the direction, she said it was what she wanted to achieve.

There is one company that has been suspiciously silent lately as everyone sits and waits for the promise of interoperability between Matter and smart homes. Amazon hasn’t said much about this issue since it announced its Echo Speaker-getting Matter Support earlier this summer. At this stage, Ill classifies that he is a little worried about the positive momentum of Matter’s adoption, but not completely.

Bixby topic

Samsung also had some updates to its annoying smart voice assistant, Bixby. Nothing has been said about whether the Galaxy Home Bixby smart speaker will see the light of day, but in the near future we will provide the latest information on the availability of the Galaxy Home.

The Galaxy Home Bixby smart speaker hasn’t had a release date yet, but the voice assistant has some new tricks. Image: Samsung

Announced at the developer conference, the Bixby Home Platform brings something close to Alexa and Google Home Routines to voice assistants. You can now perform multiple tasks with a single voice command. For example, if you say Bixby and play a movie from Netflix, you can make it respond to multiple devices connected to SmartThings. As a result, the lights go dark, the soundbar turns on, and the movie begins.

October 26, 2:22 pm ET Update: It’s now clear that SmartThings Edge allows you to communicate locally between devices without using the cloud.

