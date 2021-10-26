The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 fuels the legend with a radical V8





2023 Corvette Z06 Listen to engine rotation

Chevrolet Communications’ Trevor Thompkins launches the new 670-HP Flatplane V82023 Chevy Corvette Z06 at Warren’s GM Tech Center.

Mandy Light, Detroit Free Press

If General Motors’ transition to electric cars marks the end of the legendary Chevrolet Monte Carlo block V8, the engines that powered many of its best cars will roar and record: ever in production. The most powerful naturally aspirated V8, 2023 Corvette Z06.

Last week, the 670-horsepower 5.5L V8 came to life with GM’s high-security design dome, arousing 80 years of performance design and engineering ghosts.

The radically reworked Z06 has many other changes. Many of them, like the V8, were born from the development of the Corvette C8.R race car, winning the championship in the first year and leading in the second year.

“Racing is why the Z06 was developed in 1963,” said Corvette executive engineer Tadge Juechter. “We tested the Z06 on the best trucks in the world, from the Circuit of the Americas here in the United States to the Nürburgring in Germany.”

The interior has also undergone many upgrades, including a performance-oriented display, carbon fiber trim with subtle red highlights, and a noisy “dip red” color package.

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will go into production next summer in Bowling Green, Kentucky. It will be available in both coupe and convertible. Prices and fuel economy will be announced shortly before launch.

Corvette Z06 for many years

C2 (1963): 5.4L V8 engine, 360hp, 4-speed manual transmission

C5 (2001-04): 5.7L V8, 385 hp (2001) and 405 hp (2002-04), 6-speed manual

C6: 7.0L V8, 505 hp, 6-speed manual

C7: 6.2L V8, 650 hp, 7-speed manual or 8-speed automatic with supercharger

C8: 5.5L V8, 670 hp, 8-speed dual clutch automatic

When one tenth of a second becomes hard to find

‘When the Vette team started working on the Z06 in 2019, the keywords were’internal organs’,’emergency’ and’female’.

Bodywork has been expanded to accommodate the 3.6-inch wide stance required by the large 345 series rear tires and larger side air vents for cooling.

The underbody’s four five-foot-long “strake” pump air from under the car to reduce air pressure and increase road holding.

Due to the large tires and light wheels, “the steering response is in another world,” Juechter said. Engineers have readjusted the Vette’s steering, suspension and 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission for more power and speed, but the basic components, including the MR Adaptive Suspension, are the Corvette Stingray. It is common.

The race-grown features available on the Z06 are:

3.6 inches wider than Corvette Stingray A whopping 734 lbs of aerodynamic downforce to secure the car to the truck instead of risking lift-off at maximum speed — 186mph standard 20 “front and 21” rear aluminum wheel weights 41-pound optional Brembo carbon ceramic brakes, 15.7 / 15.4 inch diameter front and rear rotors, respectively

The Z06’s grille, front fenders and fascia have been redesigned to accommodate more airflow for cooling and aerodynamics. The rear fascia and corners are also new and the taillights have been repositioned. The hood and headlights are shared with Stingray.

However, the engine is new from scratch. With over 5 years of development, it has 32 valves and dual overhead camshafts, with smaller blocks first. The high pressure directional injection system is exactly the same used in the Corvette C8.R race car on the Daytona to Le Mans trucks. Engineers also borrowed some tricks from Chevy’s IndyCar engine, including moving the fuel rails to the exhaust side to make room for a larger intake valve.

The resulting improved airflow helped the ridiculously powerful engine meet emissions standards.

The maximum speed is 186 mph. Time at 0-60 mph dropped to 2.6 seconds, about 0.2-0.3 seconds faster than Stingray.

That was unexpected, Juchter said. “When you reach tens of seconds, it’s pretty hard to find a tenth of a second.”

The focus of all improvements is to allow the Z06 to perform the fastest lap times of the day, with less heat and other factors falling than previous models.

Z06: Zora’s Secret Project

The Corvette Z06 dates back to the early days of sports cars, where legendary chief engineer Zora Arcasdantov wanted a Vet to race in the race. Its name dates back to Zora Option 6 or Zora 06, a special package of features created to do that in 1963. Z06 (pronounced “Zee Oh Six”, but written in zero instead of O) was born.

The model name was not listed in the order book either. It was a secret package of features put together by enthusiastic and skilled racer Zora.

Knowing buyers can request to get a truck-ready Vette. Chevy did not officially acknowledge the existence of the Z06, probably because GM temporarily abandoned motorsport in 1963.

The original 1963 Z06 package contained the following:

Stiffer Suspension Heavy Duty Brake Thicker Front Stabilizer Bar 36-gallon fuel tank to reduce the number of pit stops in long races Fuel injection 5.4 liter engine (327 cubic inches) V8 Close ratio 4-speed manual transmission packaged Was needed

The 5.5L V8 — the first small block with a flat-plane crankshaft — has the unique high-speed rotating exhaust noise that was in exotic car states like McLaren and Ferrari. Flat-plane crankshafts reduce engine weight and improve airflow without getting deep into weeds. It leads to more power. This design also results in more engine vibration than an engine with a traditional counterweight crankshaft, and a distinctive exhaust noise that is very different from the traditional Detroit V8. It spins to the red line at 8,600 rpm as quickly as a hiccup.

As long as the Corvette exists, that is, the Chevrolet exists, the Z06 will exist. Someday they will get power and will probably be 0-60 times faster than 2023, but will never exceed the appeal of the internal organs of the 5.5L flat-plane small block.

Overview of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Two-seater mid-engine coupe or convertible

Price: undecided

Release: Fall 2022

Rear wheel drive

Released in December 2021

Engine: 5.5L DOHC Flat Plane Crank V8

Output: 670 hp @ 8,400 rpm; 460 lb-ft torque @ 6,300 rpm

Transmission: 8-speed dual clutch automatic

Estimated EPA fuel economy rating: undecided

Wheelbase: 107.2 inches

Length: Standard 184.6 inches. 185.9 with carbon fiber ground effect

Width: 79.7 inches

Height: 48.6

Dry weight: 3,434 lbs with carbon fiber wheels and Z07 package

Cargo volume: 12.6 cubic feet

Assembled in Bowling Green, Kentucky

