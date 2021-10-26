What’s new in Photoshop uses AI to instantly mask all objects





Many months ago, photo editing was done with a razor blade and stable hands. With today’s major update to Adobe Photoshop, slicing photos is as easy as browsing the web. This is because hovering the cursor over it, like a hyperlink, highlights the object you want to select almost instantly.

Many of Adobe’s most flashy updates to Photoshop over the past few years have focused on masking, and editing photos is, of course, one of the most time-consuming and important tasks. It also doesn’t just remove unwanted objects in the background of the shot or replace the background with a more beautiful landscape. Even color correction and sharpening actions are often limited to specific areas of the photo, and masks are needed to limit the effect on the image.

In the past, masking was a painstaking process of manually tracing around an object, but with tools that can automatically detect the edges of an object, it’s easier and less accurate. I did. But advances in artificial intelligence show how useful the technology was in automating photo editing. Today, the AI-powered Adobe Sensei engine makes complex masking impossible. In the new version of Photoshop, users simply hover their mouse cursor over an object in a shot and it’s highlighted almost instantly and ready to go. mask.

But what if you can’t select an object to mask, like a candy store kid? Photoshop version 23 also includes the ability to mask all objects, with Adobe Sensei analyzing the image and automatically generating a separate mask for each object found.

Among the many other announcements Adobe announced today at Adobe Max 2021, it’s amazing that Adobe Photoshop (and Adobe Illustrator, the company’s vector-based design tool) will be available on the Web for users of Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge browsers. There was an announcement. Similar to Photoshop’s debut on the iPad OS a few years ago, the web version of the photo editing app currently available in beta will be limited in functionality at release.

Multiple online collaborators can view PSD files stored in the cloud, add comments, annotations, notes, and perform very basic editing (easy selection, masking, restricted layer support, image basics). Adjustment and retouching) can be performed. A computer with enough power to actually launch a full-fledged app or handle more advanced features of Photoshop, at least in the early stages, rather than completely replacing the desktop version of Photoshop. Designed to streamline collaboration between artists and editors around the world, more and more app processing capabilities are being passed to the cloud that knows what Photoshop will look like in 10 years. mosquito? Many tabs open in the browser.

