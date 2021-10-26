iOS 15.1: How to download and everything else to know about Apple’s first iOS 15 upgrade





iOS 15 is getting some of the long-awaited features in the next update.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Last month, Apple unveiled iOS 15 for the iPhone with four new phones, the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini, and the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. And now, a new OS update has arrived. IOS 15, an operating system dedicated to all iPhone devices, brought a variety of new and improved features at launch. In the first month, I saw some small patches including security fixes, but I haven’t seen any major updates yet.

But with the release of iOS 15.1 (the first major upgrade to Apple’s new operating system), we finally got some of the new features we’ve been waiting for. Here’s what you need to know about the 15.1 release based on your hands-on experience with iOS 15.1 Beta:

When is the release date for iOS 15.1?

Apple released iOS 15.1 on Monday, October 25th.

How do I download iOS 15.1?

To download iOS updates[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]Go to. The download file size is about 1.4GB. We recommend that you back up your device before starting the download. This is the safest way before a major update.

What is included in iOS 15.1 for iPhone?

The iOS 15.1 update finally adds support for SharePlay and ProRes video recording for iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. The 15.1 beta also includes the ability to upload vaccination cards to your Apple Wallet. (The way to save the COVID-19 vaccine record to your mobile phone right now is:) There should also be regular bug fixes.

What is the FaceTime SharePlay feature?

Apple has made a lot of hype over the SharePlay feature. The upgrade to FaceTime allows you to share your screen during a call, allowing friends and family to stream the same TV and music at the same time. However, this feature wasn’t released in iOS 15 last month, so many iPhone owners were wondering when SharePlay would be available. SharePlay has arrived with the 15.1 update.

Now Playing: Watch This: Best iOS 15 Features: How Focus Mode Improves iPhone

7:20

What does ProRes Support do?

The biggest attraction of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is its excellent camera. The ProRes Video feature helps you get the most out of your video compression by minimizing it and protect your video quality. Great if you like to make creative edits before sharing your capture. ProRes was included in iOS 15.1.

How do I download a future iOS beta?

To test the beta version of Apple Software, you must first sign up for Apple’s Beta Software Program. We recommend that you download the beta version of the software only on additional devices, not on your main phone, tablet or laptop, as the beta version of the software is buggy and not optimized. After joining the program, you will need to download the configuration profile from Apple. next,[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]Go to[ダウンロードしてインストール]You can find the latest beta version by selecting.

For more information on iOS 15 and the new iPhone, see iOS 15 Review. You can also read all the important privacy features and a guide on whether you need to upgrade to your iPhone 13.

