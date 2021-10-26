Samsung aims to make smart home technology easier with 2022 Matter Support





Connectivity Standard Alliance; Illustration by Stephen Shankland / CNET

Samsung’s SmartThings devices will adopt the Matter standard from 2022 to facilitate the installation and use of smart home products, electronics giants said at a developer conference on Tuesday. Problem support will be provided for Samsung TVs, refrigerators and other devices.

Matter is designed to easily connect devices such as networked lamps, thermostats and security cameras to phones and smart speakers from various manufacturers. Amazon, Google, Apple, Samsung and others announced the technology earlier this year, but delayed its release by a few months until 2022.

One of Matter’s big promises is to make it easy for the devices that support it to fit into the homes monitored by tech giants Amazon, Google, and Apple. For example, control the Nest thermostat with an Apple iPhone or Amazon Echo smart speaker. Matter’s success can help accelerate the adoption of smart home technologies, as connectivity issues today are issues for both consumers and device manufacturers.

SmartThings refers to Samsung’s line of smart devices, the apps used to control them, and the underlying technology for linking them. The company said in a statement that support for the issue would make it easier for Samsung devices to bridge the system with other devices, “almost making smart home connections easier.”

Dozens of the biggest names in smart home technology promise to support Matter. When Matter-certified devices enter the market, they will be recognized by a logo with three rounded-pointed arrows pointing to the center point.

Matter is at the heart of Google Home device technology, and Amazon is adding it to its Echo smart speakers. To control the device, Google and Apple have incorporated Matter support into Android and iOS.

Matter support was just one part of Samsung’s home-centric announcement on Tuesday. Samsung also exhibited the Bix by Home Platform. It is intended to be a thread that connects SmartThings to Samsung’s voice assistant to make it easier to control your smart home.

During the presentation, Samsung said that one Bixby command, such as “Play Action Movie,” triggers multiple actions across devices, such as dimming the lights, pulling up the movie on the TV, and turning on the soundbar. I introduced the method. Amazon and Apple offer similar functionality through their respective features called Alexa Routines and Scenes.

SmartThings was launched on Kickstarter in 2012 and Samsung acquired it in 2014. The idea behind SmartThings seemed pretty solid. .. SmartThings connects all your scattered products with one app and one hub. However, while Amazon, Google, and Apple continue to combine features with new hardware, the complex user interface and glitches still keep SmartThings under control and less attractive to competitors.

Samsung is clearly trying to address these shortcomings with updates such as Matter support via Bixby and simpler voice control. However, Samsung’s voice assistant is also struggling to catch up with its rivals. According to a Voicebot.ai survey that measured smartphone virtual assistant usage from 2018 to 2020, Apple’s Siri was the most frequently used mobile digital assistant in 45.1% of the market in 2020. The Google Assistant was second with 29.9%, and Amazon Alexa was second. Third place is 18.3%, with Samsung’s Bixby accounting for only 6.7%.

Samsung held its de facto first developer conference in 2021 after canceling the event in 2020 for COVID-19. This conference, like Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, is an opportunity for Samsung to get excited about device development. In the past, the Samsung Developer Conference was also a way to showcase new technologies before official product launches. For example, in 2018, we had a glimpse into Samsung’s foldable phone design before the Galaxy Z Fold or Galaxy Z Flip debuted.

Megan Wollerton of CNET contributed to this report.

