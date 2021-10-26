Samsung adds Windows 11, 5G, and other OLEDs to its Galaxy Book laptop lineup





Expansion / Samsung Galaxy Pro 3605G.

With the release of Windows 11, PC makers have an excuse to update their lineup, and Samsung is picking up one of the three new Galaxy laptops announced this week for consumers to get the latest operating system. I want to try it. The company offers several topical features to help seduce customers.

The Samsung Galaxy Pro 3605G and Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey will be released on November 11th with the same starting price of $ 1,400. The Samsung Galaxy Book is currently on sale and starts at $ 750.

5G tax expansion / 5G raises the starting price by $ 300.

Samsung already makes a two-in-one Galaxy Pro 360 with an AMOLED screen and can even preload Windows 11.

You can choose from two specifications. 1.8 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5-1130G7 (boost up to 4 GHz) and 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, or quad-core i7-1160G7 (2.1 GHz / 4.4 GHz) and 16 GB memory and 512 GB storage.

Devices start at $ 1,100, or $ 1,400 for 5G. However, this laptop is preloaded with i7 (4-core i7-1165G7, boost speed up to 4.7 GHz), 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage, and Windows 11 instead of the i5. In other words, if you abolish 5G, you will not only get a lower price, but also a faster processor.

Both machines have a 13.3-inch touchscreen AMOLED display with 19201080 resolution (5G-less 15.6-inch option is also available). Samsung claims a whopping 120 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. When combined with high contrast, it can cause a lot of pop on the screen, especially in HDR. Hopefully the sRGB content on the web doesn’t look exaggerated.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G is 0.45 inches deep and weighs 2.43 pounds. Made of aluminum and silver color, it realizes the elegant design expected to be thin and lightweight, and has a Thunderbolt 4 port and two USB-C ports. I hope the keyboard doesn’t feel as flat as it looks.

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey: GPU Options Expanded / Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey.

If you need a dedicated graphics card, the Galaxy Book Odyssey comes with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 TiMax-Q. It’s at the bottom of Nvidia’s current generation mobile GPU roster, but both are in the same area as systems like the Dell XPS 159510 and Surface Laptop Studio with the RTX 3050 Ti option. Combined with a 6-core i7-11600H (2.9 / 4.6 GHz) and up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, the GPU should be able to handle professional 3D apps and some games at lower resolutions and settings.

Enlarge / Samsung calls the color “Mystic Black”.Samsung Galaxy Book: More Affordable Options

Enlarge / Samsung Galaxy Book. Finally, the more affordable Galaxy books are already on the shelves. Spec options include a quad-core i5-1135G7 (2.4 / 4.2 GHz) with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage ($ 750), or an i7-1165G7 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage ($ 1,000). included. The device’s 15.6-inch screen and 3.51 lbs weight add a bit of weight to the convertible, but it starts at almost half the price.

With the exception of Galaxy Book Go, the rest of Samsung’s current Galaxy Book lineup is available with Windows 11 preloaded.

Ars Technica can earn sales rewards from the links in this post through its affiliate program.

