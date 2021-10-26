Google had just another record quarter because everything was happening, or nevertheless





Google has raised more money than ever for the second straight quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Alphabet Q3 2021 revenue was a record $ 65.1 billion and a record $ 18.9 billion for the fifth straight quarter.

As mentioned in the previous quarter, the growth seen in 2021 was extraordinarily large and made a big leap in 2020.

Q3 Google Revenue

2021: $ 65.1 billion 2020: $ 46.2 billion 2019: $ 40.5 billion 2018: $ 33.7 billion 2017: $ 27.8 billion 2016: $ 22.5 billion 2015: $ 18.7 billion 2014: $ 16.5 billion 2013 : $ 13.8 billion 2012: $ 13.3 billion 2011: $ 9.7 billion 2010: $ 7.3 billion 2009: $ 5.9 billion

John Ehrlichman (@JonErlichman) October 26, 2021

Revenue increased 41% year-on-year. Profit increased by 69%.

Proportionately, all of Google’s businesses look almost the same as in the previous quarter. Compared to $ 35.8 billion in the previous quarter, it’s slightly better in each case, like Google’s most important search business of $ 37.9 billion this quarter. (This is plagued by a year-on-year surge. Searches are being pulled in this year, $ 11 billion more than last year.)

YouTube’s advertising revenue was 70 in the previous quarter, despite concerns that it might hit YouTube, just as Apple iOS Ad Tracking Transparency hits Snap, as users can now easily opt out. It increased from $ 100 million to a record $ 7.2 billion this quarter. But perhaps YouTube would benefit even more without this feature. This is not a significant growth, as it almost doubled year-on-year in the previous quarter and increased by $ 1 billion compared to the previous quarter. Maybe look closely at the revenue call.

Google Cloud isn’t profitable yet and is actually bleeding slightly, with an operating loss of $ 644 million instead of the $ 591 million lost in the previous quarter. Still, cloud revenue increased $ 1.5 billion year-on-year to $ 499 million, up from $ 3.44 billion in 2020. This is an improvement over $ 4.6 billion in the previous quarter.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro don’t consider these revenues because they’re brand new, but they may not consider them in the next quarter as Google hasn’t disassembled the hardware. Photo courtesy of Becca Farsace / The Verge

As always, Google’s revenue reporting method doesn’t generally determine if hardware products such as Pixel smartphones, Nest, Chromecast, and Android are functioning properly. Android, Chrome, and all Google hardware initiatives are bundled into a comprehensive Google services category that includes blockbusters such as Search and YouTube.

One of the contributors to growth: Google CEO Philipp Schindler said on the phone that while shoppers are returning to physical stores, local shopping queries are also increasing significantly. CFO Ruth Porat states that this growth is a combination of ongoing widespread advertising spending and ongoing consumer interest. (Both of these were high since the middle of the pandemic, but Big Tech is on track overall.) Porat said Google will be coming from the Google Play app store next quarter due to the impact of the new low-priced subscription app. It says it expects little growth. What I announced last week.

Google faces a swarm of antitrust proceedings claiming that at least some of its profits are unjustified. They have enhanced their own ad-buying system over their competitors, track users even in secret mode, collect location data even after users turn off location sharing, and reach phone makers and app developers. It suggests that you have tried to reward. Recently, it has been accused of limiting the load speed of web pages in order to promote its own AMP competitors.

We’ll also call you on revenue at 1:30 pm Pacific Standard Time to see if Google will add more colors.

developing…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/10/26/22747193/google-q3-2021-earnings-record-revenue-profit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos