Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies – Everything We Know





Want to know more about Call of Duty Vanguard Zombie Mode? Treyarch is back this year to continue the Dark Aether storyline, an interdimensional story that began in 2018 with Black Ops 4.

Zombies are the first story mode in the history of the series to span multiple Call of Duty games, creating a unified story around a dark ode that is consistent from start to finish. This year’s story focuses on a new set of characters trying to defeat a horde of Nazi zombies. Treyarch says repeaters will appreciate the story, but new operators will also appeal to newcomers.

While returning fans have asked developers for a round-based zombie mode, Treyarch wants to try something a little different this year. According to Call of Duty data mining, the round-based map will return to Vanguard Season 1. Everything you know about Call of Duty Vanguard Zombie Mode so far, including story, power, and maps available at launch, is here.

Vanguard Zombie Dark Aude Story

After a terrible failure of scientific experiments, the Nazis discovered the Dark Aude. The experiment pierced the dimensional veil to expose the dark ode. Vanguard brought the player back to the Project End Station in 1944, where experiments began to prevent the Nazis from spreading hordes of zombies throughout Europe.

Nazi official Oberführer WolframVon List used Dark Aether to find mysterious antiques that could help him win the war. Von Liszt discovered the entity of Dark Aude in ancient times. These powerful beings are similar to symbiotes and have no control over humans, but can provide guidance and power. Liszt has matched himself with the deadly Cortifex, the most powerful of the Dark Aethers.

Liszt harnesses the power of Cortifex in Stalingrad in 1944, a year after the Nazis suffered the worst defeat in World War II. Professor Gabriel Kraft, one of Von List’s assistants, sent a distress signal to warn people about future assaults. A Vanguard Special Forces operator answered the phone, but upon arriving at Stalingrad, he realized that Cortifex had used his dark magic to blockade the area. Without any form of backup, the operator is forced to do it alone.

Fortunately, Craft has four lesser antiques, including a Dark Aether Entity to help operators defeat Von Liszt and Cortifex. Bellekar the Warlock, Inviktor the Destroyer, Norticus the Conqueror, and Saraxis the Shadow give players access to their unique abilities. These entities are usually not bound by regular soldiers, but appear to have their own agenda that includes more than just expelling Cortifex.

Vanguard Zombies Der Anfang Gameplay

Der Anfang, or “Beginning”, is a new game mode for zombies. Core Zombie gameplay is centered around achieving goals through the Dark Aether Portal at Stalingrad Base. Stalingrad’s base expands as players achieve their goals, unlocking access to upgrades such as pack-a-punch, weapon upgrades, and perks.

Judging from the trailer footage, the portal takes players to zombied versions of Call of Duty Vanguard multiplayer maps such as Hotel Royal, Red Star, and Eagles Nest. Hardcore players have found gameplay to showcase ShiNo Numa, a fan’s favorite map dating back to Call of Duty: World at War. The team must complete four goals before running the exfil event. According to the developers, this usually takes about 20 minutes.

So far, the goals we know at Der Anfang are:

Blitz-survive against hordes of zombies while capturing specific zones on the map Harvest-kill special zombies holding runestones and place them in thin eater transmissions-to the dark ode Protect and escort floating zombie heads while looking for dimensional rifts

Dark Aether Entity Abilities

The four Dark Aether entities have their own choices, but repeaters seem familiar. It’s unclear if multiple players on the same team can choose the same ability, or if all players must have their own abilities.

Energy Mine – The Salaxis Dragon creates an ode explosive and causes great damage to enemies who fire ode shrouds – Belker’s mask covers you with dark odes and hides your presence from enemies for 5 seconds Ring of Fire-Sword of Invictor Sparks the Ether Flame Ring and boosts damage to everyone within 15 seconds. Frost Blast-The horns of Norticus summon a frigid vortex, damaging enemies with the first blast and slowing enemies into the Vanguard Zombie Covenant Altar.

The Stalingrad base has an altar of covenants. This is a new place to choose from a list of randomized upgrades if you offer a sacrifice. Players will receive one sacrifice heart at the end of each goal, giving them access to a unique gameplay build never seen before in Zombie game mode.

Examples of these upgrades include Brain Rot, which turns zombies into allies, Ammo Gremlin, which reloads unequipped weapons, and Unholy Ground, which helps lock down objectives. The upgrades offered will increase in power and rarity as the match progresses. If you’re lucky, you’ll see the legendary contract early in the run, which can significantly change your current build.

That’s all you need to know about Call of Duty Vanguard Zombie Mode. Visit the Call of Duty Vanguard Gun Guide to find out which weapons to use to blow up the undead hordes. If you’re looking for more carnivorous fun, don’t forget to read our best zombie game list.

