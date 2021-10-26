The best Android app of 2021





It’s hard to imagine that Android apps didn’t exist more than 10 years ago. Today, these are an integral part of the daily lives of many Android users. The Google Play Store was launched in 2008 with 50 apps. As of this year, it has grown into a playground for over 2.8 million apps, changing the way we communicate, travel, watch TV and play games.

In addition to the growth of Android apps, Google has taken smartphone games to the next level with the release of Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Improved camera specs, battery life, and in-house Tensor chips mean better performance for apps already available. There are also high-end technologies for future apps.

The Android app chosen for recognition by CNET staff was introduced last year and has either received a major update or has become mainstream in a way never seen before. (The two we chose are also on the list of the best iPhone apps for 2021.) This is the best Android app of the year.

TikTok James Martin / CNET

TikTok is a social video app that allows you to lip-sync, dance to songs, and create exciting short videos. The popularity of the app surged early in the 2020 pandemic, with more than 2 billion downloads worldwide across the App Store and Google Play. In the first quarter of 2020, TikTok generated 315 million installations, according to sensor tower data. This is the highest number of app downloads to date in the quarter.

Please note that TikTok is being investigated by the US Government for potential security risks and their suspicious privacy practices. Most recently, the app has interviewed the US Senate about the safety of young users. The hearing could lead to additional legislation to protect young users.

You can download TikTok for free from the Play Store. Also available on iOS.

Read more: TikTok: What is it and how to use it to achieve internet fame

Glitch video effects Glitch video effects

Glitch Video Effects is available not only to the creators of TikTok, but also to other users who are creating videos on their Android smartphones. This allows you to take photos and videos and add over 100 filters and effects in real time, including Retro VHS, Shadow, Xray and Neon. You can import music from your mobile phone and add it to your video. You can also import videos from your personal gallery to add filters, change aspect ratios, export high resolution videos and share them on social media like TikTok, Instagram, IGTV, Facebook, Snapchat and more. ..

According to the list on the Play Store, over 50 million people have downloaded Glitch Video Effects. As of October, more than 600,000 people have rated the app, which is 4.7 out of 5 on the Play Store. Glitch video requires Android 5.0 or later.

You can download Glitch Video Effects from the Play Store for $ 10 or try it for free for 7 days.

Google Stadia Alejandra Ramos / Spanish CNET

Google’s video game streaming service Stadialets plays games on phones, laptops, desktops and TV screens. The Stadia app acts as a hub for managing your Stadia account, setting up your controller, making purchases, checking captures, and playing games (depending on your smartphone). The service itself has mixed reviews, but more than 25,000 users rate it as 3.8 out of 5 on the Play Store.

The Google Stadia app can be downloaded for free from the Play Store, but the game is available at an extra charge and there is also a package for connecting to your TV.

Read also: Google Stadia Review: The future of game streaming isn’t here yet

Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile is free, but there are in-app purchases.

Rika Garka / CNET

According to Statista data, Call of Duty: Mobile recorded 172 million downloads worldwide in the first two months of its release. Nearly 28.5 million of those downloads came from the United States. The mobile version of the popular first-person shooter had problematic releases from publisher Activision Blizzard, but these issues seemed to be mostly resolved and didn’t discourage people from downloading the game.

Call of Duty: Mobile has over 14 million reviews on the Play Store and is 4.3 out of 5 stars. Call of Duty Mobile can be downloaded for free from the Play Store and optionally purchased in-game. Also available on iOS.

Disney + Angela Lang / CNET

Disney Plus, a streaming service, continued its momentum in 2020 and won the Play Store Users’ Choice App Award. The platform has an impressive catalog of movies and TV shows, including Disney Classic, Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and Simpsons. Disney has already made some changes to improve the streaming experience, including the addition of a resume button.

You can subscribe to Disney Plus for $ 8 per month or $ 80 per year. You can also bundle Disney Plus, Hulu with Ads, and ESPN Plus for $ 14 / month or $ 20 / month without Hulu with Ads. You can download the app on Android and iOS.

Read more: Disney Plus: Everything you need to know about Disney’s new streaming service

Google Maps Angela Lang / CNET

According to Statista data, Google Maps has become one of the most popular apps in the United States in terms of audience reach. The app has features such as incognito mode, speedometer, road accident report, speed trap report, etc., making it even more convenient (and more competitive with Google’s other navigation app, Waze). In addition, new features are added regularly to allow people to see when the location is the busiest and how to get around more environmentally friendly.

Read also: Hide where you are going in Google Maps to keep your navigation history secret | 5 hidden Google Maps tricks you need to know

Abro Abro

Ablo is a communication app that connects you with random people from all over the world, translating chats and video calls in real time, learning about different cultures, practicing languages, connecting with people all over the world and traveling around the world. The purpose is to help. Ablo may sound like another version of the infamous Chatroulette. However, more basic rules are set and violators are kicked off the app.

According to the list on the Play Store, Ablo has been downloaded over 10 million times, rated by over 514,000 users, averaging 3.9 out of 5 stars. You can download Ablo for free from the Play Store.

Originally published last year. Updated regularly with new recommendations.

