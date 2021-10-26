Disassembly of the 16-inch MacBook Pro reveals the M1 Max, a fine-tuned interior





Apple’s new MacBook Pro has begun disassembling, and the first one introduced a slightly tuned interior of a 16-inch model with an M1 Max chip.

Retired leaker L0vetodream received a 16-inch MacBook Pro by email on Tuesday, immediately began disassembling the laptop, and shared a photo of the process on a Twitter thread along the way.

The entrance to the 16-inch MacBook looks like any other unibody model, but with screws around the rear lid for easy access to the interior of the machine.

Remove the cover to see the layout of the familiar internal components. A bank of batteries containing a total of 6 cells is under the palm rest and trackpad, and a custom logic board is under the keyboard and its “double anodized” blackwell.

The most obvious change is the logic board with a huge central heat distribution plate for Apple’s M1Max chip. The redesigned heat pipe bends in an arch to pass directly through the center of a special Apple silicon, and heats up for exhaust by a redesigned fan that is reported to move 50% more air. Let it escape. Like the revised MacBooks of the past, most of Apple’s fan engineering seems to be built into the fin shape and perhaps the motor. Both fan enclosures are similar to the parts used in the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Other interesting items include a repositioned speaker system that is located close to the user and extends the overall length of the battery bank. The four forced cancel woofers stacked in pairs are located in the front corner of the MacBook Pro, and the tweeters are located towards the center of the chassis.

Source: L0vetodream

L0vetodream goes a step further, freeing the logic board from the aluminum-structured sheet and prying open the heatsink to expose the M1 Max on the large die. In previous Intel models, this space was occupied by system processors, discrete GPUs, and memory clusters, each surrounded by associated controllers and other chips. Apple’s all-in-one solution packs these components into a neat package and identifies a single M1Max system-on-chip adjacent to four modules of unified RAM.

Also on display are the proud HDMI ports and SDXC card readers, both of which have returned to the MacBook Pro after a five-year hiatus. All ports, including Apple’s MagSafe 3, are securely secured to the logic board with substantial metal brackets.

The MacBook Pro’s 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, the star of this year’s revamp, remains unexplored.

Today’s preliminary disassembly provides little commentary on Apple’s hardware and design. The thicker chassis design allows for better thermal performance and may add vertical space for peripheral connectivity options, but the general internal layout hasn’t changed much from recent MacBook Pro models.

A more thorough disassembly of both 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro variants, including component identification and comparison with past hardware, is soon expected from professional outfits like iFixit.

