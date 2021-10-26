How to unlock Cube Queen skins in Fortnite Season 8





Overnight, Epic Games released a v18.30 update for Fortnite Season 8, accompanied by some interesting content. The protagonist of this content influx is the Cube Queen skins and cosmetics, and there are several styles that players can unlock for her. However, players must complete a few pages of punch card quests to unlock the Cube Queen in Fortnite.

Cube Queen is the main villain of Fortnite Season 8 and seems to oversee Sideways and dominate Cube Monsters. However, it still doesn’t stop the player from wanting to unlock and throw skin in the game. To do that and unlock other cosmetics in the process, the player must complete two different punch card quest lines in the Cube Queen.

Unlock the Cube Queen skin in Fortnite

Players do not need to talk to NPCs on the map to start this quest line. Instead, challenges are available from the Fortnite main lobby. Players can see both pages of the quest line, but they must go in order. Players must start on page 1 and proceed to unlock page 2.

Each quest on the page unlocks various cosmetics related to Cube Queen. Skins and styles for players to unlock, pickaxes, gliders, emotes, back bling and more. They can see each quest in the set of cube queens below.

Page 1 Survive 5 storm circles while holding a sideways weapon. – Eliminate players using the Cube Queen Costume Sideways Minigun. – The final cube standing shakes down two opponents. – Queen’s Court Loading Screen Use Shadowstone or Flopper to phase for 3 seconds near the player. – Cubic Vortex Back Bling All Page 1 Complete the Cube Queen Quest. – Use Cube Queen’s costume and Cubic Vortex Back Bling’s Obliterator variant Page2 Sideways Scythe to deal 150 damage to the player. – Complete the bounty from the Reality Render Pickaxe (+ Obliterator variant) bounty board. – Take two headshots with the Regal Visage Spray Sideways Rifle. – Glide through the chimneys of the Queen’s Anthem Lobby Truck Steamy Stack. – Queen Matrix Glider (+ Obliterator Variant) Complete all Cube Queen quests. – Islandbane variants of Cube Queen Outfit, Cubic Vortex Back Bling, Reality Render Pickaxe, Queens Procession Glider

Cube Queen punch card quests can be completed by players until the end of Fortnite Season 8.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upcomer.com/how-to-unlock-the-cube-queen-skin-in-fortnite-season-8/

