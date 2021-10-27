We are in an exciting new era of hyper-innovation





Approximately 93% of those surveyed believe that increased digital collaboration has led to greater diversity … [+] Voices from the entire organization will be heard and a wider range of ideas will emerge.

Overcoming the pandemic, we are now in an era of hyper-innovation. According to a recent study by Citrix Systems, investment in new technologies and flexible approaches to virus outbreaks has generated fiercely hot $ 678 billion in revenue across industries around the world that still have plenty of room for continued growth. Caused an increasing flame.

Tim Minahan, Executive Vice President of Business Strategy at Citrix, commented on the findings: I understand that the dark days of the last 18 months have made corporate leadership unpleasant. Minahan was initially skeptical, but business leaders are now aware of the benefits of hybrid work. Leadership is now moving rapidly to adopt models, along with tools and processes that enable employees to create and innovate wherever they are.

Turbocharger innovation

The CEO believed that we all needed to be under the same roof to be successful. Large-scale global experiments with large-scale remote work have undoubtedly proved that distributed workplaces work. The stock market hit a record high and real estate prices hit a record high. Future-looking optimists did not invest in cryptocurrencies, NFTs, or meme stocks, but thought that as the future became brighter, their value would increase.

I’ve seen a surge in new companies. This ranges from solo planners to unicorn startups, fintechs, SPACs, investments in biotechnology at the forefront of healthcare, and retail to compete with things like the Amazon that stole the show during a pandemic. increase.

Nearly 90% of business leaders in the Era of Hyper-Innovation survey say that the deployment and adoption of new pandemic-inspired work tools has significantly improved individual-team interactions. Approximately 80% expect organizations to enter super-innovation in the next 12 months, resulting in more ideas than ever before.

Rethinking collaboration

The vast majority of white-collar professionals worked from home, so we needed to understand how to stay connected. This led to innovation. A new software platform has been developed and the old model has been rejuvenated for the new world we have found. Most of us haven’t met our bosses or colleagues for nearly two years, but Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams or other online video platforms.

Approximately 93% of those surveyed believe that the increase in digital collaboration has led to more diverse opinions and broader ideas emerged from the entire organization. Approximately 80% of respondents said they came up with more creative ideas during a pandemic because they didn’t have to commute to the office for three hours and had more free time to think without suffering from daily office turmoil. I am. life.

Promote growth

In the pre-pandemic era, companies relied heavily on new customer acquisition, new market expansion, and additional marketing efforts to drive growth. Research has shown that it has changed. Respondents to the survey attribute almost 50% of their recent growth to innovation.

This includes:

Adoption of new technology: 16% New products and / or services: 14% New way of working: 14% Acquisition of new clients / customers: 12% Expansion / entry into new markets: 12% Additional marketing activities: 11% New partnerships : 10% merger and acquisition: 4%

We are looking at a bright future of work that leverages technology. Almost 90% of business leaders say that the recent rollout and adoption of new work technology tools has significantly improved corporate collaboration. Eighty percent expect their technology-powered hybrid work to bring organizations into the ultra-innovation phase and generate more ideas than ever before. Previous.

Listen to the workers

The way of thinking of leadership has changed. Instead of a top-down edict, they are asking what the team needs to succeed. In an era of talent and resignation, wise leaders recognize that employees must be treated with respect, dignity and empathy. If they don’t, the best and brightest will be left to the competitors right away.

It is also mission-critical for companies to focus on ensuring that their employees perform at their best. They need to find the best way to cooperate and engage with each other. Accommodation as some people may choose to return to the office and work in an office environment for a couple of days, the rest remotely, and most on a hybrid schedule that only wants to work remotely. Is required.

Technology and trained managers are needed to stay connected, continue to drive innovation and business growth, and enhance creativity, productivity and employee engagement.

Other highlights of this study are:

Despite pandemic pressure, nearly half of companies (49%) increased their investment in innovation compared to the pre-pandemic period, and only one-fifth reduced their investment (21%). The rest maintain the level of investment. Innovation drives growth. Innovators, new technologies, new products and services, and new ways of working have helped companies grow in the last fiscal year. Business leaders believe that adoption of new technologies is the most influential growth factor, accounting for an average of 16% of sales growth. Nine out of ten leaders are confident that their organization has a technological infrastructure that enables flexible work and rapid changes in work practices (89%), highly supporting innovation and employees. A leadership team (87%) that encourages employees to take a creative approach to the problem. More than three-quarters (76%) of business leaders believe they give employees a high level of autonomy about their prioritized tasks and how they are completed. This is especially encouraging (83% say it’s important) because autonomy is one of the most important aspects of corporate culture for millennial and Gen Z employees. 90% of companies that experienced an increase in revenue in the last fiscal year have a leadership team that supports innovation, while 84% of companies that experience a decrease in revenue have a leadership team that supports innovation. increase.

Important point

Once out of the crisis, the knowledge economy will be better than it used to be and will be fine-tuned for the future. Technology-enhanced hybrid work is an accepted and acceptable work style. In addition, it maximizes innovation and creativity by providing workers with freedom and autonomy. Online connections connect people when they need them, as opposed to improper interruptions. We learned more by seeing colleagues working at bedrooms and kitchen tables and watching kids, cats and dogs photobombing videos to create adorable friendships.

The destruction of the environment by long-distance commuting, traffic jams, and smoke from cars and buses is a thing of the past. The pandemic proves that face-to-face collaboration is no longer essential for successful idea generation. Business leaders spend less time commuting and traveling and more time thinking. More voices have been heard and companies are putting new emphasis and effort on the experience of their employees.

Business leaders have high expectations over the next 12 months. A new paradigm is built on it. Take a closer look at creativity flourishing in the workplace, which includes digital nomads, remote workers, and flexibility. This allows people to choose when, where and how to work.

I have a lot of things to look forward to. Innovative work styles, confusing face-to-face collaboration, new technologies, and employee empowerment improve people’s work lives. Working from home allows companies to hire and hire diversity candidates from all over the country and around the world. New voices bring added value.

Highly innovative companies are deploying cool technology to improve their businesses and improve the experience of a decentralized workforce. These types of organizations are more likely to hire people who think creatively and come up with unusual ideas than those who are dedicated rule followers, and are ready to adapt their work methods and processes quickly. increase.

The crisis has not only changed the way we work. Also, the way employees think has changed radically. Employees are more empowered than ever and may leave an organization that doesn’t provide what they need.

Business leaders may feel positive, but the threat of a major resignation is imminent. This study shows that innovation efforts have a significant commercial impact. Backed by the right technology and work model, a company that enables its employees to do their best work is the right place to succeed in the future.

