First Look: “Pikmin Bloom”, Niantic Walk-Tastic Follow-up to Pokemon GO, Soft Launch Today

If playing golf is the best way to ruin a walk, Niantic’s hope for the much-successful Pokemon GO’s long-awaited follow-up / sister title, Pikmin Bloom, “livens up the daily walk.” Is to create the exact opposite for. Turn your daily walk into a fun one full of flowers. Launched worldwide in the “next few days” through a staggered launch starting today in Australia and Singapore, it was developed by Niantic’s Tokyo Studio in direct collaboration with Nintendo and is designed to be more than a “game”. It is a lifestyle app.

Where Pokemon GO is crazy, according to Niantic CEO John Hanke, Pikmin Bloom is software designed to fit rather than compete for attention in everyday life. Grow Pikmin by walking, collecting seeds, picking Pikmin in a culture pedometer backpack, naming it (if needed), and adding it to a small army of hunter-gatherers.

I was invited to a group Zoom meeting with Hanke and Madoka Katayama, UX design leaders at Niantic Tokyo Studio. It outlined the ambitions of this new app and the wide range of viewers they want to attract. “8-80 years old” chestnuts were unfolded when discussing target demographics, but after spending time with the beta app, this is a much broader experience than something like Pokemon GO. That is certain. Pikmin Bloom is a very comfortable walking app that gently promotes the mental and physical benefits of getting off the back and leaving the house without the responsibility of counting steps and catching everything.

Image: Nintendo / Niantic

Pikmin collects not only seeds, but also fruits on a regular basis as you walk. This turns into nectar, alerting a small team with a whistle (in AR mode if necessary), and feeding nectar causes the bulbs of the head to bloom and petals. .. The petals are used to rejuvenate the traces of flowers (in a properly uplifting song) and are left behind wherever you walk, with several advantages. First, the longer you plant the flowers, the greater the seed growth bonus (as a result, the faster the Pikmin seeds grow). Second, leave flower marks around the giant plants in your neighborhood and the equivalent of Pok Stops in this game will also make them bloom. You can do this yourself (if you are willing to walk in a circle for a while) or join with other bloomers to shed flowers.

Pikmin Bloom is a very comfortable walking app that gently promotes the mental and physical benefits of getting off the back and leaving the house without taking responsibility for catching everything.

Far from the mobile version of Nintendo’s RTS series, the app is full of adorable audio hooks and cute creature moments that first loved Pikmin to GameCube owners in 2001. It’s clearly no coincidence that Pikmin Bloom will soft launch on the 20th, the anniversary of the franchise. In fact, Niantic has been depositing this in the bank for months, and it’s permissible to think that it was waiting for the pandemic to subside in order to launch the walking app at the time the player could. Feel free to walk around. However, Hanke says that despite its long-standing active development, COVID-19 did not delay its launch and it took some time for the species to sprout.

The team seems to have experimented with various Nintendo IPs for a long time to find the best one. I didn’t specify Hanke and Katayama, but I can only imagine that Animal Crossing was another series with a wide enough appeal. However, the most “famous” IPs aren’t always suitable for games that need to interact and intersect the real world, and Pikmin seems to have been a natural selection.

Image: Nintendo / Niantic

When you launch the app, you will be asked to create a Mii avatar from a limited palette. This will be visible if other users select it (similar to Flower Trail, but you can also turn off the open house). The idea behind these visible elements is to convey the “traces and emotions” of other players and foster collaboration in a shared asynchronous world, but if you don’t want to, you don’t even have to.

I played the game in beta, so I didn’t have enough time to explore all aspects. Various elements are gated behind a leveling system that unlocks when you complete a task and record a step. It is said that you can send Pikmin to an expedition to collect items, but the general flow of growth-based gameplay is that pulling Pikmin out of a pot like a backpack is endless, but Pokemon GO eggs. Anyone who has hatched will know. It’s more satisfying than hitting an egg.

The familiar way of draining the battery while on the go is probably less welcome, but mileage and battery are different. When you link your game to the Health app and Pedometer app on your smartphone, the steps you take while the app is closed are also counted in total. Unfortunately, the game is very tied to your steps. That is, wheelchair users must rely on shaking their mobile devices to grow their seeds.

This diary-style lifelog element transforms the experience into something like a cross between the game and the “memories” slideshow of the photo app.

Lifelog is another aspect that distinguishes Bloom from GO, and not only the steps taken, but also the moods and memories captured via photos taken from the camera roll are summarized daily (access must be granted). I have). This diary-style element transforms the experience into something like a cross between the game and the “memories” slideshow in the photo app. There is also a mention of a special costume for your Pikmin, which we haven’t seen in the game yet. In fact, it’s no exaggeration to say that Miitomo’s mildest scent is at the edge of the app. Perhaps it’s a Mii avatar, but the lifelog and postcard mechanics (where Pikmin gets the postcards from where they visited) are small, but the developers have very different ambitions for this game. It is an important indicator.

In fact, as Katayama pointed out, Pikmin Bloom isn’t really as similar to Pokemon GO as you might think first. Monthly Community Day is planned, but if the game shares more than basic technology and map data, it’s a sense of exploration and collaboration with strangers. However, the only layer of competition here is the bragging right to your level, the unlocked medals, or the trail of flowers left around the place.

Image: Nintendo / Niantic

The notorious weakness of Pokemon GO’s design is that it relies on a bustling urban environment for best performance. Niantic seeks to address this issue by making “conscious decisions” to make the game more accessible to remote players. Monetization seems to be very consistent with Pokmon GO’s Pokcoin approach, which accelerates seed growth by purchasing the optional Doohicky, but with additional petals, nectar, and one-time seed slots. And so on.

It is said that in the future there is a possibility that Bourbove will be incorporated and even lose the beloved Pikmin.

It is said that in the future Bourbove could be incorporated and even lost his beloved Pikmin, but the director is having a hard time saying they “will not die”. She also mentions the potential for a brand new Pikmin that has never been seen before, making her debut in the game. But for now, it’s about spreading flowers and building a small army of botanical companions.

Either one is fine. Our time in the game so far has been a lot of fun as a little accompaniment while we wander around the city. We don’t expect an army of Pikmin fans to gather and plant flowers in the same way that Pokemon GOers fight in raids and catch rare Pokemon, but Pikmin Bloom is overwhelming as an accompaniment around daily walks. Comfortable.

That word is again: fun. It sounds like a hint, but it’s pretty rare for such an ambitious release to be so bold and deliberate that it’s around the player. We’re used to at least the most famous games taking over our lives, nourishing unhealthy impulses, and depriving us of vitality through an addictive mechanism that transforms “go another” into “go 17 or more.” increase. Many of these experiences have inherent anxiety and small panics that miss or fail opportunities. My God, what if I don’t catch everything? !!

Pikmin Bloom is absolutely the opposite. Apparently you’re just happy to be there when you need to be a little distracted by some company or a gray day while you’re doing errands. With its laid-back, low-maintenance capacity, the app makes a good first impression and welcomes the fresh floral scented air to enjoy on a lively autumn walk, especially after spending most of last year. It feels like a breath. It’s still unclear if its broad appeal will lead to something like the financial success of a stable companion, but there is no doubt that we will go for a walk in the coming weeks or months.

Of course, suppose our battery lasts a long time.

Image: Nintendo / Niantic

